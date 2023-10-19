Summary The latest update to At a Glance settings on Pixel phones makes it easier to access and manage the widget's capabilities in a single location.

A new "At a store" option in the settings allows users to access loyalty cards and shopping lists when in supported stores, but it may not be fully live just yet.

The update is rolling out as part of a new version of Android System Intelligence, which you can get on APK Mirror.

Google’s At a Glance widget is a hard-coded part of Pixel phones, including the brand-new Google Pixel 8 Pro, showing up on both the first home screen and the lock screen. Other than displaying the current date and weather, it gives you contextual information about upcoming events, weather warnings, flight details, timers and stopwatches, and more. While a big design update is rolling out to non-Pixel phones, Google’s handsets have to make do with a settings redesign and the addition of a location-based loyalty card shortcut.

The new At a Glance settings are a lot easier to sift through than they previously were, as spotted by 9to5Google. Previously, you could only see a handful of toggles for different At a Glance capabilities, cut off after 10 entries. For a more detailed overview, you’d have to tap a See more features button that would take you to Google Assistant’s At a Glance settings, allowing you to turn on or off further At a Glance alerts like commuting, time to leave, weather, and more.

4 Images Close

The redesign gets rid of this separation, putting all At a Glance toggles in a single location. While there are historic reasons for this separation and there are likely different sources that Google pulls different details from, it’s plainly easier to use this way.

There is also a new At a store option in the redesigned settings screen, with a description that reads, “Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores.” If this works as intended, it should show you a shortcut to a store’s loyalty card in Google Wallet, assuming you have this set up. The toggle was spotted as early as in 2021, but it still had to be enabled manually back then. Google also teased this capability later that same year, showing a “At Whole Foods” card with shortcuts to your shopping list and the store’s loyalty card in the At a Glance area on Android 12.

The mockup Google showed alongside the Android 12 launch

It’s unclear why it took the company so long to finally add this capability to At a Glance, and even though the toggle is now available and active by default, we have yet to see it in action. Even when noted Android developer Kieron Quinn enabled the correct flags for us and tried to add a loyalty card with a location attached to it, he wasn't able to get the feature to work while spoofing the location in question.

Quinn speculates that it’s possible the feature requires loyalty card providers to manually add locations to their loyalty cards rather than Google Maps or other Google methods making an approximation. This would mean that depending on the size of the business, the developer would have to add thousands of individual stores to their loyalty cards and actively maintain the repository. We can only hope that Google has a different solution in mind for these location-based At a Glance notifications, as this seems unfeasible.

According to 9to5Google, the updated settings and the new toggle are rolling out as part of Android System Intelligence version U.11.playstore.pixel8.570642812. You can try to install the update via APK Mirror, as explained by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii. However, there might be additional strings attached, as the new settings aren't immediately showing up for everyone on this version.