For two months in a row, Google's monthly security patch for Pixels has arrived late. This software usually drops on the first Monday of every month, but with how poor the company's track record has been recently — even making Pixel 6 users wait an additional week on top of the delay — it no longer feels like a sure bet. After a week-long delay, Google is rolling out the April 2023 patch to supported Pixel devices — that is, Pixel 4a and later — but it's the continuation of a worrying trend for the company's hardware.

We already spotted the Security Bulletin last week, but today, we're getting the usual list of patch notes and fixes that you'll actually notice in your day-to-day life. Considering the delay, we aren't seeing much new this month. In addition to a vague "instability" fix when using USB accessories on Tensor-powered phones, Pixel 7 Pro users are getting improvements to Macro mode's autofocus, while all devices get a fix for Bluetooth devices randomly unpairing without warning. Here's the complete list of patch notes, which is really just those three things in a different order (seriously, it's a weak month):

Bluetooth Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair Camera Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations *[1] System Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories *[2] *[1] Included on Pixel 7 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Factory images and OTA files are up on Google's website right now, with dedicated builds for T-Mobile variants and their associated MVNOs. As always, the update should be rolling out to support phones momentarily. With any luck, Google can get it together for the May update, which is set to arrive just ten days before I/O kicks off in Mountain View.