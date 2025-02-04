Summary Google is rolling out the February 2025 Pixel update with key fixes for Bluetooth and Android Auto.

The update includes security patches, addressing high-level CVEs and a Pixel-specific vulnerability.

This is the last update before Android 15 QPR2, expected to bring new features next month.

It's that time of the month again — Google is rolling out the February 2025 Pixel update for devices ranging from the Pixel 6 through the Pixel 9 series, as well as the Pixel Tablet. While this update doesn't introduce any flashy new features, it does bring some important bug fixes related to Bluetooth, Android Auto, and a critical security patch.

Google announced that the February 2025 update is now rolling out to all Pixel devices running Android 15. However, depending on your device, carrier, and region, it might take a few days to reach everyone. The build number for this update is AP4A.250205.002, though it may differ slightly if you're using a carrier-locked Pixel. The update carries a security patch level dated February 5, 2025.

While the January 2025 update brought several fixes, including camera-related improvements and themed icon tweaks, this month's update focuses on important stability fixes. The update addresses an Android Auto issue related to audio output affecting all Pixel devices, while for the Pixel 9 series, it fixes a Bluetooth bug that prevented connections with certain devices and accessories occasionally.

Here's the official changelog from Google for the February 2025 Pixel update:

What's included The February 2025 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details Audio Fix for issue with audio output in Android Auto under certain conditions*[1] Bluetooth Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories*[2] ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold *[2] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

In addition to these, the update includes a range of Android-level and Pixel-specific security fixes. On the Android side, Google has patched several high-level CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). For Pixel devices specifically, there's one "High" level fix: CVE-2025-0085, related to the battery mitigation subcomponent.

This vulnerability is classified as Information Disclosure (ID), meaning it could have allowed attackers to access sensitive data without authorization — but thankfully, it's been patched with this update.

Google says the update is rolling out starting today, and you'll receive a notification once it's available for your device. If you don't want to wait, you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings → System → Software updates → System update → Check for updates.

Pixel's last patch before Android 15 QPR2 arrives

It's also worth noting that this is the final security patch before Google releases the stable Android 15 QPR2 update next month. QPR2 is expected to bring new features, including tweaks to the Clock and Battery widgets and potentially the rollout of Satellite SOS support in the UK.

Interestingly, Android 15 QPR2 might be the final major update for Android 15, as Google is ramping up testing for Android 16, which is expected to see a stable release by mid-2025.