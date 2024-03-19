Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts March 20 but that doesn't mean the retailer isn't already offering amazing discounts on some of its most popular products. Those eyeing a new phone will be happy to know that Google's Pixel lineup is now up to $500 off. So whether you're looking for a new foldable, like the Pixel Fold, or just want something that's affordable, like the Pixel 7a, Amazon's got it all on sale for a limited time, so get it while you can, because these deals won't last long.

If you're looking for the Pixel experience in a foldable phone form factor, then the Pixel Fold is going to be it. Despite being the company's first attempt, the Pixel Fold offers a lot to love, like its beautiful design, fantastic cameras, and comfortable feel. In addition, you can feel confident knowing that the experience is going to get better over time with reliable updates to Android. While it normally comes priced in at a starting price of $1799.99, it can now be had for much less, with a $500 discount that drops the price to just $1,299.99 for a limited time.

Google Pixel Fold $1299 $1799 Save $500 Don't miss out on this fantastic deal that knocks $500 off the Pixel Fold. $1299 at Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro is going to be one of the best smartphones out in 2024. The device offers a stunning and refined design that not only looks good but feels good in hand as well. In addition, you have fantastic cameras, along with impressive software features. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 Pro is going to just get better and better with seven years of promised software updates from Google.

Google Pixel 8 Pro $750 $999 Save $249 This is the best Android phone you can buy in 2024. And right now, you can score $250 off its retail price with this fantastic deal. $750 at Amazon

The Pixel 8 is the sibling to the Pixel 8 Pro and delivers a fantastic experience in a smaller package. The phone is still powered by Google's powerful Tensor G2 processor, and it also has a fantastic display. Beyond its captivating design, you get a plethora of software features that easily puts it above its competition. Furthermore, the handset will always seem fresh thanks to the years of Android updates it will receive.

Google Pixel 8 $499 $699 Save $200 A great phone that doesn't break the bank, especially at its newly discounted price point. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long. $499 at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is the best budget Android smartphone you can purchase in 2024. The Pixel 7a offers a familiar look, taking notes from other Pixel devices, but also delivers quite a punch thanks to its Tensor G2 processor, impressive AMOLED display, and fantastic cameras. There's no better choice if you're looking for a phone that can really do it all.

Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 A fantastic price and one of the best deals we've seen for the Pixel 7a. $374 at Amazon

