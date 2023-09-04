Summary Google's new video in its Best Phones Forever campaign for the Pixel phone pokes fun at Apple's latest innovation, highlighting the ongoing friendly competition between the two tech giants.

The ad hints at the iPhone 15's upcoming launch, tying the nostalgia of Apple's early mobile days with the Pixel's advanced software features.

The clever banter in the ad pokes fun at Apple taking nearly a decade to adopt USB-C charging, something we expect to see at the company's September 12th event.

Navigating the vast ocean of tech companies, it's not too often you'll see some quirky banter between giants, but when it happens, it always managed to capture our attention. Take, for instance, the spirited tango between the Google Pixel and Apple's iPhone lineup. The ever-evolving dance took an amusing twist recently when Google unveiled a playful ad campaign bringing the two devices together as friends, not enemies. Now, a new entry ahead of both of the company's newly-announced events pokes fun at the latest innovation Apple's bringing to the table.

The creative canvas for this new Pixel ad comes alive with a stop-motion style, illustrating a candid chat between the two phones. As part of Google's ongoing #BestPhonesForever campaign, the narrative paints a picture of an iPhone and Pixel as cheeky companions rather than fierce rivals. As we saw with the initial lineup of videos in June, these shorts spotlight Google's knack for juxtaposing Pixel's trailblazing features against iPhone's issues, all without coming down too hard on the iPhone.

In the video, the iPhone, in a moment of nostalgia, remembers its inaugural days when swiping to unlock was enough to draw applause from a rapturous audience. It's contrasted by the avalanche of advancements in newer phones, epitomized by the Pixel's ever-evolving capabilities. The real punchline arrives when the iPhone ambiguously murmurs about something the world will "USB-C-ing soon," only for Pixel to cheekily inquire about the iPhone's all-but-guaranteed swap to USB-C charging with the iPhone 15. It's a move shaped, at least in part, by EU regulations.

This banter-loaded exchange isn't just for laughs. Google, like practically every Android manufacturer, embraced USB-C long, long before Apple's potential exploration. The ad cleverly surfaces this underlying current, while also beaming a spotlight on Pixel's own suite of innovations.

Google's masterful storytelling through the Best Phones Forever saga continues to strike a chord. It's a testament to the campaign's narrative prowess, seamlessly blending Pixel's edge in innovation while still giving a nod to the iPhone's legacy. We can only imagine what these ads will look like once the Pixel 8 hits store shelves next month.