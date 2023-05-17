Google surprised us all last week by dropping the Pixel 7a, its latest attempt at a more budget-friendly alternative to flagship Pixel models. This year's A-series phone pulls from its namesake more than ever, with the differences — and the price point — between the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 hard to notice at first glance. It's left Google's lineup looking a little confusing, especially if you aren't following the smartphone market like our readers do. But that sense of uncertainty could help pave a new path for future A-series devices, one that maintains the core of these phones while rethinking why consumers might choose them over mainline Pixels.

While speaking to other reviews on the ground at I/O, it seems that two opposing takes exist on the Pixel 7a. Either this year's phone renders the Pixel 7 obsolete, or it leaves the Pixel 7a as a failed opportunity to combine affordability with the right level of compromise — either way, there's just no world where they both make sense. I count myself in the latter camp; as I noted in my review, the Pixel 7a's display simply doesn't compare to the similarly priced Pixel 7, nor does its battery life. Factor in the frequent sales we've seen for last year's flagship, and I would personally urge Google fans to consider springing for the full-blown original model.

But I think both of these viewpoints are missing the forest for the trees. The Pixel 7a is, in some ways, a turning point for the A-series roster. Even compared to the Pixel 6a, this year's midrange phone is more like its predecessor than ever before, something likely to create market confusion until the Pixel 8 arrives sometime this fall. But that potential launch date is months away, and I believe it highlights a real problem for Google's current lineup, while also presenting an opportunity for reinvention with next year's A-series phone — and beyond.

First, I think it's worth exploring the problem. Looking at the launch videos for both the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 7a, it's difficult to tell what sets Google's latest phone apart from the rest of its current lineup. Nearly every feature addressed in last fall's video — Tensor G2, bolstered security, extreme battery saver mode, AI-powered features for photos and phone calls — pop right back up in the 7a video. If you didn't know better, you'd swear this video was a reupload, with the biggest difference between little more than a quick mention about cheaper pricing right at the start.

Looking at how Google frames its most recent phones, telling the difference between the Pixel 7 and 7a is nearly impossible

Above all else, that's what the A series has been about since the Pixel 3a launched four years ago: affordability. But with the Pixel 7a priced at $500, it's growing increasingly difficult to call it a "budget" phone, even if anyone reading Android Police knows it'll be $100 off by Prime Day.

Regardless, I think next year presents the perfect chance for Google to rethink its strategy for the A series moving forward. The Pixel 8a should continue to pull inspiration from the mainline series, and it should continue to focus on affordability — I mean, I assume that's what the "A" stands for. But with a couple of tweaks, Google could solidify its space in the budget market, all while giving even the most die-hard Pixel early adopters something to be jealous of.

I think it starts with the shape and size of the phone. Right now, the Pixel 7a looks nearly identical to the Pixel 7, especially when both phones are laid next to each other face-down. This is, of course, fully intentional, and I'm not arguing Google should start radically rethinking what the A series looks like; we're talking about a feature, not a bug. Instead, keep the core design from the mainline Pixel series, but scale it either up or down.

Tricky, tricky

Personally, I'd love a smaller Pixel phone. A hypothetical Pixel 8a with a 5.8" display — or smaller — sounds lovely, and it would basically become the best small phone on the market by default overnight. But I'm also aware that the audience for this type of phone is as small as the screens they want (Editor's note: boo). Instead, Google could take a page from Apple's playbook here, offering a larger Pixel 8a, one that is more in line with the specs and camera lineup of the Pixel 8, but with a 6.7" 1080p panel that would match the footprint of the Pixel 7 Pro.

This is, effectively, what Apple tried to do with the iPhone 14 Max, but because it would have the cheaper A-series pricing we've come to expect, Google might actually move some units. It could also have a trickle-down effect on some of the weaker points of previous A-series phones, especially when it comes to battery life. With the larger footprint, Google could squeeze in a 5,000mAh battery while keeping the rest of the specs the same, potentially upgrading its mediocre lifespan to something a little more reliable.

If changing the size of future A-series phones isn't in the cards, what about changing the release window? As I mentioned up top, the Pixel 7a seems poised to make a lot more sense in Google's lineup once the Pixel 7 disappears from view this fall. Frankly, I don't understand why we're waiting? A-series launches have bounced all over the calendar since their inception, ranging from May for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 7a, to a November timeframe for the Pixel 4a 5G. That phone came so late in the year, the Pixel 5 was already on the market by the time pre-orders opened.

The Pixel 4a 5G is probably a bad example — if anything, that 2020 roster was the messiest, most convoluted Google's products have ever been — but done the right way, there's a core of a good idea here. Why not rejigger future release windows to have the A-series phone replace their mainline counterparts? In other words, launch a Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8a alongside a Pixel 9 series running on Tensor G4 as a cheaper replacement for the Pixel 8. This way, the A-series device no longer undercuts a flagship months after launch, but serves to highlight what a couple hundred dollars can — or can't, depending on the phone — get you.

Imagine a fall 2024 lineup consisting of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 8a

A third solution, I think, is to bring the price back to Earth. While it's easy to look at the Pixel 7a's $50 price hike and blame it on inflation, I think the 90Hz display and wireless charging have just as much to do with it. Don't let my ramblings about screen sizes or release windows fool you — the Pixel A-series should be focused on affordability above all else. By figuring out a way to get back below $450, or even $400, a future Pixel 8a would be in a much better, more eye-catching position on store shelves.

Now, how the Pixel team accomplishes this is another matter entirely. Bringing the Pixel 7a closer to par with its bigger brother is a complicated ask. Pulling new features like wireless charging would lead to revolt from fans and critics alike, as would cutting things like IP-ratings for water and dust resistance, or that improved metal frame on the 7a. But if anyone can subsidize its phones, its Google, and I think pulling the MSRP back down to a more sensible price could help realign the entire Pixel lineup.

The Pixel 7a isn't a disaster of a phone — even if I've found its battery life disappointing at best — and the A series still stands as one of the best deals in tech. But with some reinvention, I think Google can capture an even larger portion of the Android market, all without undercutting the Pixel 8 and future mainline flagships. Because, as it stands, I wouldn't blame anyone for skipping this fall's launch to wait for a cheaper Pixel 8a sometime next year.