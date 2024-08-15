Summary
- Pixel 9 series phones could boast improved connectivity with a new Exynos 5400 modem.
- Only testing will be able to confirm if this new model really solves Google's cellular connectivity woes.
- The Exynos 5400 modem also supports satellite connectivity, which Google is set to introduce later this year.
Poor network reception has been a reoccurring theme on Pixel phones, so much so that you just expect it to be that way whenever a new phone from Google arrives. Luckily, it looks like the brand may have finally remedied this issue, as taking a peek under the hood reveals that the new Pixel 9 series phones are running an entirely new modem from previous models.
The folks at Android Authority have been digging around using software and have uncovered that the new Pixel 9 phones, at least the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are utilizing a new Exynos modem. The Pixel 8 series made use of the Exynos 5300, and it looks like the aforementioned Pixel models pack the Exynos 5400.
Could this be the end of bad reception?
Now, just because Google is using a new modem doesn't necessarily mean that things are going to be dramatically better. But like many others that have lived with Pixel devices over the years, that's what we're hoping for here. Naturally, we'll know more about the connectivity quality as testing gets underway and will likely have a better picture when it comes to review time.
But for now, it is at least encouraging to know that Google is making use of new hardware when it comes to cellular connectivity in its new phones. In addition, this new modem will be able to take Pixel communication to new heights, as it delivers native support for satellite connectivity.
We've been hearing about satellite connectivity for some time now, and while the iPhone has had it for a while, we've yet to see this feature pop up on Android devices. Thankfully, it will be coming to Pixel 9 phones later this year, with Google stating that it will be implemented sometime in winter 2024. The brand already has a help page for this feature, and it will partner with Garmin and Skylo to make it a reality.
