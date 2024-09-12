The Google Pixel 9a appeared to be on the chopping block, with Google offering a non-Pro version of the Pixel 9. However, the higher entry price of the Pixel 9 opened the door for a Google mid-ranger sometime in Spring 2025. Rumors suggest that's what we're getting, as details leak about the new Google Pixel 9a months before its launch.

We're pleased to see a follow-up to the Pixel 8a, which was a fantastic smartphone. It was lost in the shuffle with the Pixel 8 price drops, making the Pixel 8a a less attractive option. But, if you love smaller phones, the Pixel 8a was ideal, with excellent performance and software support for the money. If you're a fan of Google Pixel phones and love good value, here's what we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 9a.

Read our review Google Pixel 8a: A great phone that I'm not sure you should buy Google's hardware lineup is in a tricky spot, and the Pixel 8a only makes things more confusing

Google Pixel 9a: Design and specs

Upgraded internals

Leaked images suggest the Google Pixel 9a will get the same design makeover as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, with flat edges and a flat back panel. Google seems to have trimmed down the camera visor, opting for a smaller enclosure protruding less from the back material. Google's revamped design language has been relatively well-received on the Pixel 9 series, despite criticism that they look too much like Apple iPhones.

We expect a Tensor G4 to power the Google Pixel 9a. Since the Google Pixel 6a, the company has put its best processor in the A-series, and we anticipate that trend to continue. The Pixel 8a had 8GB of RAM, a respectable amount for a mid-range device, but the Pixel 9a might include 12GB. Google increased the base RAM across its entire lineup in 2024, with even the Pixel 9 getting 12GB. With the company highlighting the importance of AI with its products, we expect the Pixel 9a to receive a similar bump, making it eligible for more Gemini Nano features.

The leaked photos also appear to show that the Pixel 9a retains the same size as the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a sported a 6.1-inch display, making it a dream for those who enjoy smaller phones. It had a gorgeous Actua display, eliminating a flaw of earlier Pixel devices, plagued by dim panels. Other Google Pixel 9 phones received an increase in brightness, so we expect a modest bump for the Pixel 9a, making it easily viewable outdoors.

We heard Google plans to use an older modem to cut costs. It's a disappointing development, especially since the newer Exynos 5400 modem is a highlight of the Pixel 9 series. Many users suffered poor modem performance on the Exynos 5300, experiencing overheating and spotty connectivity. If Google uses the older modem, we hope the company resolves its issues.

With the Pixel 9a's compact size, we're looking for a battery similar to the Pixel 8a (around 4,500mAh). However, we'd love to see faster charging rather than the Pixel 8a's sluggish 18W wired charging. Battery life was still solid on the Pixel 8a, and with Tensor G4's improved heat and power efficiency, we expect performance to be better on the Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 9a: Software

More Gemini Advanced

Google smartphones currently run Android 14, although we anticipate all devices will have Android 15 by the time the Pixel 9a ships. The company's been consistent, offering seven years of software support and Android upgrades, meaning the Pixel 9a should get support through 2032. Google's support promises are impressive at the flagship level and are unmatched by other mid-range manufacturers.

Given Google's heavy lean into AI features, we wouldn't be surprised if the Pixel 9a had a full slate of Gemini Nano functionality. Gemini Live is on pace to replace Google Assistant, giving you a natural voice assistant. You can have conversations and brainstorm ideas. It isn't fully fleshed out yet, and there are plenty of things it can't do. However, more functionality should be added when the Pixel 9a is ready to ship.

Your favorite Pixel extras, such as Now Playing and Call Screening, should also appear. Pixel users love the relatively stock aesthetic of Material You, and we don't anticipate Google changing course for Android 15 on the Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 9a: Cameras

Older but still excellent

We're used to a dual camera setup on Google A-series phones, and leaked images show that the Pixel 9a will continue that trend. The company tends to use older camera sensors on its A-series phones, with the Pixel 8a sporting an older 64MP primary sensor and 13MP ultrawide. We might see a bump in camera specs for the Pixel 9a. Still, we envision Google opting for the Pixel 8 Pro sensors rather than those featured on the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro phones.

Either way, you can expect the same computational photography you know and love from Google, producing sharp images. We'd be shocked if Night Sight weren't featured on the Pixel 9a, making the best of low-light situations. If you're a shutterbug on a budget, the Pixel 9a will probably be the mid-range phone you'll look to buy.

We hope the same

Google increased the price of its Pixel 9 series for 2024, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Pixel 9a saw a similar bump. However, we hope Google remains at $500, as the Pixel 8a was a fantastic mid-range value, with the price keeping it competitive. No news suggests that Google is contemplating a more expensive Pixel 9a, so we'll keep our fingers crossed.

The company moved its standard release window for the Pixel 9 series from October to August. While we typically see the Pixel A-series released in May, Google might follow a similar trend and release earlier in Spring 2025.

Best mid-range option?

The Google Pixel 9a could have a few things going for it. If the company doesn't increase the price, the Pixel 9a will be a fantastic mid-range option with a best-in-class camera. It will be ideal for shutterbugs who want a great software experience. The Pixel 9a would also avoid the pricing awkwardness of its predecessor. With the Pixel 9 priced much higher, there wouldn't be a potential overlap. We're excited to see what comes out of Mountain View for next year's Pixel 9a.