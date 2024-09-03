This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google's mid-range Pixel A series devices, which are normally released in the summer subsequent to their respective Pixel flagship, offer the software and hardware prowess of the latest Pixel smartphone, bundled in a more affordable package.

If Google is to follow its regular release pattern, we might see the Pixel 9a be released in May or June. However, considering the expedited release of the Pixel 9, we might also be looking at a March or April release for the mid-range device.

We've already seen alleged images of a Pixel 9a prototype popup online, suggesting that the device will don a look similar to the flagship Pixel 9, complete with an iPhone-like flat frame and rounded corners, albeit with the redesigned rear camera sitting flush with the phone's body.

Now, in a report for Android Authority, reputable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska claims, through a source at Google, suggests that the upcoming mid-range device will be codenamed "tegu," and it will continue to follow Google's long-established pattern of offering its latest flagship chipset, but this time, with an older chipset.

According to the report, the Pixel 9a will house Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset, as seen in the flagship Pixel 9 series, but it will skip the new chipset's Exynos Modem 5400 modem, which powers the standout Satellite SOS feature. Instead, the device will retain the older Exynos Modem 5300, as seen on the Pixel 8 series. This marks a departure from using identical SoCs in both Pixel flagship and A-Series devices, the reason behind which is currently unclear.