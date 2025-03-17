Summary Detailed Pixel 9a unboxing and hands-on videos have been published on YouTube.

One YouTuber has put the phone through its paces, testing the Tensor G4 performance, cameras, and showcasing the design changes.

The Pixel 9a should go official on March 19th.

With the Pixel 9a's rumored March 19th release date fast approaching, leaks surrounding the phone have picked up pace. In recent weeks, in addition to marketing renders, the phone even leaked at a Lucha Libre match. If you've been eager for a closer look at Google's upcoming mid-ranger, unboxing and hands-on videos of the Pixel 9a have now surfaced on YouTube, offering a detailed glimpse of its design in all its glory.

YouTuber Sahil Karoul has posted the most extensive unboxing video of the Pixel 9a, testing its various aspects and putting the rear cameras through their paces.

The Pixel 9a's main design highlight is the flat rear panel, with almost no camera bump. This is a significant change from the current Pixel design language, which stands out for its rear camera island.

Like other members of the Pixel 9 family, the video confirms the Pixel 9a will sport an iPhone-like flat frame. Its front design does not look as enticing though, with large bezels surrounding the 6.3-inch display. They give the phone an outdated and cheap look, which looks out of place on a mid-range phone in 2025.

In the rest of the video, the YouTuber runs various benchmarks and games on the Pixel 9a to test its performance. The Tensor G4 performed decently in benchmarks and did not overheat. You also get to see camera and video samples, with the OIS especially standing out with its impressive stabilization.

Based on the video, it seems that besides the design changes, the Pixel 9a does not pack any other surprises. The combination of a more efficient Tensor G4 chip and a beefy 5,100mAh battery should allow it to last longer, though this is something that can only be confirmed once the initial reviews are out.

The video is in Hindi, but there's another video by YouTuber The Mobile Central in English, which is almost as detailed and tests all the aspects of the phone.

Pixel 9a launch is around the corner

Like the rest of the Pixel 9 family, the Pixel 9a should be a winner for Google, especially since leaks indicate the entry-level variant won't get any price bump despite the notable design changes and beefier battery. In some markets, it may even come with a free Google TV Streamer, providing incredible value for money.

Google should officially take the wraps off the Pixel 9a in a couple of days from now, on March 19th.

Thanks: Armando R!