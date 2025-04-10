I've been a fan of the Pixel A-series smartphones since the beginning. I loved the concept behind the phones, and I thought the marketing was spot on. The original Pixel 3a phones were a fantastic way to bring the popular Pixel camera down to a more affordable price point. The Pixel 3a nighttime photography was better than anything else on the market under $ $500, and I still remember how impressed I was by low-light images taken on my Pixel 3a XL.

The Pixel 6a took things further, pairing its excellent Pixel camera with better performance. The Tensor chipsets might not rival the raw power of their Snapdragon equivalents, but it was still fantastic value to get a Tensor powering the Pixel 6a for its $449 price tag. I have written often about how much I enjoy the Pixel 8a, labeling it the best midrange phone of 2024. As much as I liked it, I love the Pixel 9a more. Google refined its A-series phone, giving us the company's best midranger to date. I love the Pixel 9a more than I thought I would: Here's why.