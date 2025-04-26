The Google Pixel 9a is finally out in the open. After a mysterious delay, Google has started shipping the Pixel 9a to customers, and like every Pixel phone, it comes packed with a solid set of features. These include long-term Android support, a number of built-in AI tools, and the largest battery ever in a Google Pixel, all while retaining the same $500 price tag as its predecessor.

The Pixel 9a ships with Android 15 out of the box. If you've just unboxed your phone and powered it on, here are a few settings you should change immediately to get the most out of your new Pixel.