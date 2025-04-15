Summary The Pixel 9a looks to have a selfie camera issue.

The issue causes flickering in dark areas of a preview, but does not show up in the final image.

There is a temporary fix that involves uninstalling the latest camera app update.

The Pixel 9a is the only way to go if you want to get the Pixel experience on a budget. At $500, it's really a no-brainer considering all that it offers. It really does deliver a lot of bang for your buck and could end up becoming one of the best mid-range phones of 2025. With that said, it's not perfect, and there even appears to be an issue with the selfie camera.

The problem was spotted by a few folks across the internet, and we're also seeing reports of the issue on Reddit (via Android Authority). Naturally, we have tested it on our Pixel 9a unit as well, and are also seeing the problem. As far as what seems to be happening, you can replicate the issue by taking a selfie and checking for any flickering in the image.

A small bump in the road