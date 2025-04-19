Trying to pick out a new smartphone can feel pretty overwhelming, even at the best of times. Sure, the narrowed scope of competition in the US can help — you really only have a few brands to pick from these days — but any carrier store is bound to have dozens of individual options for you to pick between, from budget offerings to foldable flagships. And in an age of tariff-based uncertainty, picking out the right phone at the right price could become that much trickier.

The Pixel 9a will not be the smartphone for everyone, but it's likely all the smartphone you need right now. For the same $500 price point as its two predecessors, you're getting a noticeably more mature product, one that really requires you to squint to see the corners Google cut to achieve that price. Gamers, enthusiasts, and phablet fans might find something to complain about here, but if all you're after is a reliable, affordable device, the Pixel 9a might be your best bet yet.