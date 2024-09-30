Key Takeaways Google Pixel 9a will feature a flat camera module for a sleeker design, moving away from the iconic camera bar.

Design of Pixel 9a inspired by flagship models, with metal rails, flat edges, and thick bezels.

Pixel 9a expected to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 processor but may use an older Exynos modem like Pixel 8a.

It’s only been a few weeks since Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series, but leaks around new Pixel devices never seem to stop. While the lineup introduced new flagship models like the compact Pixel 9 Pro and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a leak has now revealed the upcoming Pixel 9a, which is expected to be the mid-range addition to the Pixel 9 family.

The leak, shared by reliable source OnLeaks (via Android Headlines), reveals design renders of the Pixel 9a. If these renders are accurate, the Pixel 9a could mark the end of Google’s iconic camera bar, a signature design element seen on Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 series through last year's Pixel 8.

Unlike the other Pixel 9 series smartphones, which feature a protruding camera module, the Pixel 9a will have a flat camera module that sits flush with the back of the device, according to the leaked renders. While this isn’t the first time we've seen the Pixel 9a's design leak, it does confirm that Google is moving away from the signature camera bar in favor of a sleeker, flush design.

As for the rest of the design, the Pixel 9a takes inspiration from the flagship Pixel 9 models, featuring a flat-edged design, rounded corners, and what appears to be metal rails along the frame. The renders also show that the bezels will likely remain fairly thick, which is expected for a mid-range device.

The report also suggests that the Pixel 9a will likely ship with Android 15 out of the box — something the other Pixel 9 flagship models didn't at launch. However, given that the Pixel 9a is expected to launch in Spring 2025, this seems reasonable. The device is also rumored to run on the same Tensor G4 processor as the rest of the Pixel 9 family, though Google may underclock it slightly, as they did with the Pixel 8a.

Previous leaks indicate that the Pixel 9a will use the same Exynos modem found in the Pixel 8a, which could be a disappointment. One of the key improvements in the other Pixel 9 models is the significantly better performance of the Exynos 5400 modem, which the Pixel 9a won't be able to take advantage of.

That said, there's still plenty of time before Google officially unveils the Pixel 9a, and a lot of things could change until then. However, with the flush camera design leaking twice in the span of a month, it seems likely that Google has settled on this design — whether it's for better or worse remains to be seen.