Summary Leaker Evan Blass, a.k.a Evleaks, has revealed a render of the Google Pixel 9a, showing the front portion of the upcoming midranger.

The Pixel 9a is expected to feature a larger 6.3-inch display along with a bigger battery and improved fast charging.

Leaks indicate that the Pixel 9a will launch much ahead of schedule, with pre-orders for the smartphone expected to begin on March 19.

Based on the leaks and rumors we've encountered so far, it's fair to say that the Google Pixel 9a will be here sooner than anticipated. We expect to see a handful of improvements on board, including a larger 6.3-inch display with 2,700 nits of peak brightness, a potentially upgraded rear camera, and a larger battery with improved fast charging speeds. Now, just over a month ahead of its rumored launch, we're being treated to a fresh render of the midranger, courtesy of one of the most recognizable smartphone leakers in the business.

A post on X/Twitter by Evan Blass over the weekend revealed a decent-looking render of the Pixel 9a, showcasing the front of the phone. While the post appears to have been taken down by Blass, 9to5Google managed to get a copy just in time. Given the quality of the image, it's not easy to tell what's different here, though it's clear that it would resemble the Pixel 9 series, at least in some departments.

We can see the power button and the volume up/down buttons on the right-hand side, while the antenna lines can also be seen, though you may need to zoom in to see them properly. I'm curious to see if an early December leak about Google potentially scrapping the rear camera bar on the Pixel 9a will hold up. If true, this would be a significant shift in Google's design philosophy, as every currently available Pixel features this unique design, including the Pixel 9 series.

That wallpaper looks quite familiar

Close

Interestingly, the wallpaper attached to this Pixel 9a render matches the ones we found in October last year as part of an elaborate wallpaper leak. This indicates that the render shown here might be the real deal, though the usual caveats apply, given that it's still technically a leak.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait long enough to find out, with the Pixel 9a pre-orders reportedly going up on March 19, with retail availability slated to begin a week later on the 26th. Based on last year's Pixel 8a launch, it's likely that pre-orders for the Google midranger will go up on the same day as the announcement, so keep your calendars marked for March 19, 2025.