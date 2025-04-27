When it comes to affordable Android smartphones, there are plenty of great choices on the market right now. While this segment still isn't as packed with options in the US as it is in other countries, there are still several solid budget-friendly phones available Stateside.

While smartphones like the OnePlus 13R are chasing the flagship killer crown, Google's vision for midrange devices has been clear for a couple of years. The A-series Pixel delivers a toned-down flagship experience while retaining the best bits.

As expected, Google has taken the same approach with this year's Pixel 9a, but with some significant changes, especially in the design and overall software experience. I've been using the Pixel 9a as my daily driver for a week, and here's everything I love about this phone (and what I don't).