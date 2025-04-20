I'm enjoying my Google Pixel 9a much more than I thought. It's not a significant advancement from the Pixel 8a in any one area, but the overall experience feels polished in a way I haven't felt on previous Pixel A-series phones. I usually recommend people wait until the first sales hit on the Pixel 9a, but this year, I'm comfortable with the value Google offers on launch.

Unfortunately, I didn't have a similarly pleasant experience with my Pixel 7a. I had such high hopes for the phone following up on the superb Pixel 6a, but it never delivered. Battery life was awful on launch, plaguing all Tensor G2-powered phones. I also suffered through many connectivity issues others had, with my Pixel 7a randomly disconnecting from 5G service. Even if you don't have t