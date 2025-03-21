Summary The Google Pixel 9a was finally announced this week for $500.

The phone has an excellent set of specifications, like Google's Tensor G4 SoC, but also features Samsung's Exynos Modem 5300.

This modem is known for having reliability issues, and we now also have confirmation that this phone lacks satellite communication, which could be a deal-breaker for some.

The Google Pixel 9a finally made its debut this week, coming in at a fantastic price of just $500. While the phone is powered by Google's Tensor G4 SoC, it also packs Samsung's Exynos Modem 5300. This modem is a bit older, and also known for connectivity issues found in older Pixel phones.

For the most part, the Pixel 9a is going to be a no-brainer for those looking to get the latest Pixel experience on a budget. And while it seems like a pretty solid phone to go with, there is one feature missing that might make you change your mind about picking one up.

Not good if you're offgrid

Speaking with Google, Android Authority was able to confirm that the Pixel 9a doesn't have access to the Satellite SOS feature. This is a feature that's available on other Pixel 9 devices, which allows users to establish a line of communication using satellite, which is important when you don't have access to Wi-Fi or mobile networks.

For the most part, wireless carriers offer pretty good coverage across the US, which means you're probably never going to be without a signal in most places. But if you're someone that frequently heads into less populated areas, you may find yourself without any signal if you roam too far off the grid.

In the US, T-Mobile and Verizon have been pretty aggressively expanding their offerings by including satellite communication services. Verizon recently announced support for satellite texting for certain Pixel and Galaxy devices. While T-Mobile has offered a trial of its satellite service for a couple of months now.

Being able to communicate with satellite can be a lifesaving feature, and the Pixel 9a not having that ability could be a real deal-breaker for some. As of now, you have support for satellite communication in the US, along with parts of Europe. Of course, as time passes, more countries and regions will adopt the technology, making it possible to connect no matter where you are.