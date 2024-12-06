Key Takeaways New Pixel 9a prototype images show the potential removal of the device's raised camera bump.

The renders also highlight the device's flat frame and rounded edges, similar to the flagship Pixel 9 series.

This design change marks a significant departure from the previous Pixel a-series devices, which featured prominent camera bars.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to be a mid-range beast. Considering the success of the Pixel 9 series, we're wondering how the tech giant will balance trickling down flagship features, while also maintaining a pocket-friendly price tag.

While not much has leaked about the upcoming mid-range smartphone's specs, we do now have a good idea of what it might look like.

We've previously spotted leaked prototype images of the Pixel 9a, which were further corroborated by CAD renders that offered us our best look at the mid-range device yet. Now, new images of the purported Pixel 9a have made their way online, confirming several design aspects we've seen in the past.

As shared by credible leaker @OnLeaks on X (Twitter), the leaked prototype has a sticker on the rear that clearly states that the device has not yet been authorized by the FCC, nor has it been tested for compliance with Canadian and EU regulations. "For evaluation only," and "For internal testing and development only," reads the sticker.

The reported prototype seems to offer a look distinct from previous a-series devices. The flagship Pixel 6 sported a wrap-around rear camera bar and so was the case with the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7's in-your-face rear camera bump made its way to the Pixel 7a, while the Pixel 8a opted for a camera bar that looked similar to its flagship counterpart, it sat nearly flush with the plastic back, unlike the Pixel 8's raised bump.

Breaking a three-gen-long tradition

Source: @OnLeaks

Now, with the reported Pixel 9a, Google seems to be going in a completely different direction — at least with the rear camera bump. As highlighted in the prototype image, Google might completely get rid of the camera bump, with the device's reportedly downgraded 48MP wide-angle shooter and the consistent 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera sitting flush with the device's rear. For what it's worth, the Pixel 8a offers a 64MP wide-angle camera. Additionally, considering the absence of a camera bar, the LED flash will likely sit stray on one side on the device's completely flat back

Not much can be gleaned from the device's front-facing image, other than the fact that it looks identical to the Pixel 9 — complete with a flat screen, rounded corners, metal rails along the frame and a center-aligned selfie shooter. Further, while not certain after looking at these images, previous leaks have suggested that the mid-range device will feature bezels thicker than the flagship Pixel 9, which was also the case with the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8a.

From what we already know, fans will be able to pre-order the Pixel 9a in Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris colorways as early as mid-March 2025, aligning with the expedited release of the Pixel 9.