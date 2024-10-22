Key Takeaways A new report suggests the Pixel 9a could feature a 48MP primary camera sensor.

This will supposedly be the same 48MP shooter the Pixel 9 Pro Fold uses.

The mid-range Pixel will also get the "Add Me" camera feature.

The Google Pixel 9a is several months away from launch, but its renders have already leaked online, showcasing a design quite unlike previous mid-range Pixels. Reports also suggest Google will use an inferior Tensor G4 chip on the phone with an older Exynos modem to keep costs in check. Now, a new leak points to Google making a big change to the Pixel 9a's camera setup, switching from a 64MP primary shooter to a 48MP sensor.

With the Pixel 7a in 2023, Google upgraded the primary camera on its mid-range Pixel to a 1/1.73" 64MP sensor. Apart from the higher resolution, the physically larger sensor takes in a lot more light, allowing for better pictures. Google continued with the same sensor on the Pixel 8a, but that won't be the case with the Pixel 9a in 2025.

Instead, Android Headlines reports the company will switch to a 48MP sensor, supposedly the same one it currently uses on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Besides the lower resolution, this 48MP shooter is physically smaller, measuring 1/1.2 inches. However, it has a wider f/1.7 aperture vs. the Pixel 8a's f/1.9, which should allow for more light capture and improve low-light imaging.

Google could always use a newer imaging sensor that provides better dynamic range and image quality despite the lower resolution and presumably smaller size.

No changes to other camera sensors

The 13MP ultrawide and selfie shooter on the Pixel 9a will purportedly remain the same as its predecessor. So, any image quality enhancements will come from Google's improved processing.

On the bright side, the report states the Pixel 9a will get the new "Add Me" feature. The feature debuted on the Pixel 9 series and smartly uses AI to merge two pictures, enabling you to add yourself to a group photo.

A report from early October suggests the Pixel 9a might launch earlier than usual, supposedly debuting in mid-March 2025. Typically, Google has launched its new mid-range Pixel at its yearly I/O developer conference in mid-May.

If the Pixel 9a is on track to launch earlier than usual, expect more concrete leaks surrounding the device to start showing up by the end of this year.