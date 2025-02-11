Summary Google Pixel 9a leaked renders reveal what the new bold colors like Peony and Iris will look like.

The phone features a 5,100 mAh battery, the largest on a Pixel device, with a starting price of $499.

Specs include a Tensor G4 chipset, 48MP primary camera, 6.3-inch OLED screen, and Android 15 with Gemini AI features

The best thing about Google’s hardware announcements is that we never have to wait until the official announcement to know most, if not everything, about the new product. The upcoming Google Pixel 9a is now getting the same treatment via what might be the biggest leak yet.

The Pixel 9a is Google’s next affordable smartphone, aiming to bring the Pixel 9 experience at a lower price. It’s expected to be unveiled in about a month from now, in mid-March. We know a great deal about its specs, design changes, upgrades, and accessories, thanks to previous leaks. And now, we know exactly what it will look like.

Bringing back bold colors

Source: Android Headlines

Android Headlines just shared official-looking renders of the Google Pixel 9a — in every color from all angles. This might be the boldest color palette Google has offered in a while, bringing two new rich saturated colors on offer — Peony (pink) and Iris (purple/lavender), joining Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white). The imagery also gives a clearer look at the new back panel without the camera bar, which looks very clean and is devoid of a camera bump.

The iconic camera bar is gone, in favor of an iPhone-esque minimal design.

The source also reiterates that the Google Pixel 9a will have a 5,100 mAh battery, which is the biggest ever on a Pixel smartphone. Charging speeds are likely to be in the 20W ballpark though. The leak also mentions that pre-orders will open on March 19, with a starting price of $499 for the base 128GB variant and $599 for the 256GB model. Historically, Google has kept its nicer colors exclusive to the top variants, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see not having every color available for every configuration.

Source: Android Headlines

Other expected Pixel 9a specifications include the Tensor G4 chipset with 8GB memory, a 48MP primary camera with a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, etc. It should ship with Android 15 out-of-the-box, with loads of Gemini AI features.