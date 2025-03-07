Summary More marketing renders of the Pixel 9a have leaked online.

They show the phone's revamped design with a minimal rear camera bump in a new purple color.

The upcoming phone is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chip, 8GB RAM, and a large 5,100mAh battery.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a has been extensively detailed in recent leaks. They have spilled the beans on its complete specs, alleged US and European pricing, and even the revamped design that will see Google move away from its iconic camera bar. A fresh leak gives us another look at the Pixel 9a’s design changes in a stunning new purple hue and spotlights its deep Gemini integration.

Renowned leaker @evleaks shared the Pixel 9a's marketing materials on his private X account. The low-resolution images showcase the upcoming mid-range Pixel in a purple shade, which will supposedly be marketed as "Iris," with a revamped rear design that almost entirely eliminates the camera bump, leaving only a slight protrusion.

Like other members of the Pixel 9 family, the renders show that the Pixel 9a will also adopt an iPhone-like flat frame.