Summary The Pixel 9a price leaked for multiple regions, including the UK, Canada, and much of Europe.

Google is seemingly set to keep the 128GB pricing unchanged, but will enforce a small price bump for the 256GB model.

The Pixel 9a is currently rumored for a March release.

Tis the season for moderately-priced smartphones. On the heels of the $600 OnePlus 13R (a steal, if you ask me) and Apple's new $600 iPhone 16e (less of a steal, though we'll have to wait for reviews), Google fans are waiting with bated breath for the Pixel 9a's rumored arrival. We've seen leaked specs, leaked renders, and leaked real-world units, and now, we're getting an idea of what the Pixel 9a might actually cost you, should it arrive in its rumored March window.

We've already seen leaked US pricing weeks ago, pointing towards a third A-series generation without a base model price hike, but today's report from Android Headlines seems to set it in stone. Along with reiterating the US pricing — that's $500 for the base 128GB model, $600 for the 256GB version — we're also seeing pricing from across the whole of Europe. From Belgium to Spain, here's what you're looking at paying:

Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain : 128GB – €549; 256GB – €649

: 128GB – €549; 256GB – €649 Canada : 128GB – $679; 256GB – $809

: 128GB – $679; 256GB – $809 Ireland : 128GB – €559; 256GB – €659

: 128GB – €559; 256GB – €659 United Kingdom : 128GB – £499; 256GB – £599

: 128GB – £499; 256GB – £599 United States: 128GB – $499; 256GB – $599

Google's Pixel 9a price seems locked in stone

For the 128GB model, at least

Source: Android Headlines

Leaked Pixel 9a renders in all four rumored colors.

In all nine regions, the 128GB pricing is identical to the Pixel 8a before it, which kept the Pixel 7a's $500 price point intact. Although I thought the jump to $500 was a little premature two years ago, the Pixel 8a fixed practically every problem I had with its predecessor. When the Pixel 9 launched a few months later, the gap between a $500 and $800 smartphone felt even easier to understand. While it's possible that economic headwinds could force a price hike with a potential Pixel 10a in 2026, I'm happy to see Google staying strong in this regard.

Now, that said, there is a small price hike here, and it's coming to the 256GB model. Across the board, Google's higher storage tier is seeing a bump, about equal to the $40 hike we first heard about last month. In 2024, the 256GB Pixel 8a sold for €609 throughout Europe, €619 in Ireland, and $759 in Canada. This year, those same prices are seemingly set to jump up to €649, €659, and $809, respectively. Hopefully, these price changes at least allow the company to release a higher storage tier in all four colors; last year, the 256GB model only came in black. Compared to the iPhone 16e, it might just be a steal.

The Pixel 9a is heavily rumored for a March release, and considering just how much noise we've been hearing lately, it certainly seems like a strong possibility. Google's got an all-new design this year, without the camera bar that first debuted on the Pixel 6 in 2021. Aside from that change, though, prepare for the Pixel 9a to focus primarily on bringing the same AI-centric toolset first seen on the Pixel 9 to a more budget-oriented market.