Summary The Google Pixel 9a is now official with upgraded features for $500

While it uses the same Tensor G4 SoC as the rest of the Pixel 9 series, it has an older modem

The Pixel 9a's Exynos Modem 5300 has connectivity and efficiency issues

The Google Pixel 9a was unveiled today, and it seems like a good package at a great price — better screen, bigger battery, new cameras, fresh colors, etc., all for $500. But in this excitement, Google tried to sneak in a downgrade that is difficult to spot but easy to notice.

The Pixel 9a extends Google’s Pixel 9 series to a lower price point while retaining most of what made the lineup good, such as the Tensor G4 chipset, a 120Hz OLED “Actua” display, IP68 rating, a 5,100 mAh battery (the biggest on a Pixel yet) with faster charging, and more. Not only is it a significant upgrade over the Pixel 8a, but is also better than the more expensive Pixel 9 in some ways.

Rainbows and unicorns

But you know what they say, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Amid these appreciable upgrades, Google equipped the Pixel 9a with an older and weaker modem. Since the modem affects all networking and telephony capabilities, it will likely hamper all the phone bits of the smartphone experience.

Google confirmed to Android Authority that the Pixel 9a’s Tensor G4 is identical to the rest of the Pixel 9 series, except for the modem. It uses the Exynos Modem 5300 which was found on 2023’s Pixel 8 series, and was the main cause of the connectivity issues that plagued the phones. It not only affects the network quality but also increases power consumption, making battery life worse.

This decision is likely driven by cost, as the Pixel 9’s Exynos Modem 5400 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) which is thinner, more efficient, but also more expensive. Since the Pixel 9a doesn’t seem to cut any major corners and retains the pricing of its ancestors, using an inferior modem could be a way for Mountain View to keep costs in check.

Google Pixel 9a reviews are yet to come, and we will soon find out how much of a difference this modem mishap makes. Regardless, it’s unfortunate to see Google nerf one of its most promising phones like this, especially because most buyers won’t even know about it until after the fact.