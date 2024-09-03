Key Takeaways Google's mid-range Pixel A series offers the latest tech at a lower price, housing the same chipset as its respective flagship counterpart.

Pixel 9a is expected to use the Tensor G4 chipset, as seen on the Pixel 9 series, but with an older Exynos 5300 modem, potentially losing out on Satellite SOS functionality.

The upcoming Pixel 9a could be released anytime between March and May next year, with a design similar to the flagship Pixel 9.

Google's mid-range Pixel A series devices, which are normally released in the summer subsequent to their respective Pixel flagship, offer the software and hardware prowess of the latest Pixel smartphone, bundled in a more affordable package.

If Google is to follow its regular release pattern, we might see the Pixel 9a be released in May or June. However, considering the expedited release of the Pixel 9, we might also be looking at a March or April release for the mid-range device.

We've already seen alleged images of a Pixel 9a prototype popup online, suggesting that the device will don a look similar to the flagship Pixel 9, complete with an iPhone-like flat frame and rounded corners, albeit with the redesigned rear camera sitting flush with the phone's body.

Now, in a report for Android Authority, reputable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska claims, through a source at Google, suggests that the upcoming mid-range device will be codenamed "tegu," and it will continue to follow Google's long-established pattern of offering its latest flagship chipset, but this time, with an older chipset.

According to the report, the Pixel 9a will house Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset, as seen in the flagship Pixel 9 series, but it will skip the new chipset's Exynos Modem 5400 modem, which powers the standout Satellite SOS feature. Instead, the device will retain the older Exynos Modem 5300, as seen on the Pixel 8 series. This marks a departure from using identical SoCs in both Pixel flagship and A-Series devices, the reason behind which is currently unclear.

Can we expect a potentially lower price for the Pixel 9a?

Samsung's Exynos 5400, apart from supporting satellite connectivity, also runs cooler and more efficiently than the Exynos 5300. It, however, costs more too. Currently, we've only seen the Exynos 5400, which was unveiled earlier this year, on flagship devices — The Exynos versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, and the Pixel 9 series.

It is likely that using the chipset on the upcoming A-series device would have landed it at an unfavorable price point, potentially too close to the Pixel 9 series, making it redundant and not a viable option. Cutting costs on the modem might allow Google to offer the upcoming device at the same, or potentially lower, price point, when compared to its predecessors. For reference, upon release, Google's Pixel 7a and 8a were priced at $500.