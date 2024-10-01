Key Takeaways Google's Pixel 9a may offer bold, vibrant hues like Peony and Iris, departing from the Pixel 8a's Bay and Aloe colors.

The Pixel 9a's dimensions are rumored to be 154 x 73 x 8.6mm, slightly larger than the Pixel 8a, hinting at potential upgrades.

The midrange Pixel 9a is expected to be released in Spring 2025, shipping with Android 15 and a Tensor G4 chipset, but retaining its Exynos 5300 modem.

The Google Pixel 9a may still be months away, but leaks are already starting to surface. Just days ago, we saw CAD renders revealing the potential design of the device. Now, a new report has revealed the possible color options for the Pixel 9a, and it's good news for those looking for an Android phone with bold, vibrant hues.

The latest leak comes from the same source that revealed the Pixel 9a's design, Android Headlines, and suggests the device will be available in four colors. In a similar fashion as the Pixel 9 series, which introduced poppy shades like Peony (pink) and Wintergreen (green), the Pixel 9a is set to embrace vibrant colors as well, although different from its predecessor, the Pixel 8a.

According to the report, Google is dropping the previous Aloe (Green) and Bay (Blue) colors for two new options: Peony and Iris. While the renders don't show these colors yet, Peony is expected to resemble the Pixel 9's pink option, while Iris is described as a bluish-purple, possibly similar to the iPhone 16's Ultramarine.

If you're not a fan of bright colors, don't worry — Google isn't completely abandoning its neutral tones. The Pixel 9a will still be available in the classic Porcelain and Obsidian colors, offering the familiar black and white options according to the report.

Pixel 9a's dimensions have also been leaked

Source: OnLeaks / Android Headlines

In addition to revealing potential color options, the report also provides details on the Pixel 9a's dimensions. According to the leak, the Pixel 9a will be slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8a, but thinner, measuring 154 x 73 x 8.6mm. For comparison, the Pixel 8a comes in at 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm. While the larger body could suggest a bigger battery and display, there are no leaks confirming that yet.

That said, the Pixel 9a is still months away, with a likely release in Spring 2025. So far, leaks suggest it will run on Android 15 out of the box and be powered by the same Tensor G4 chipset as the flagship Pixel 9 series, but retain the Exynos 5300 modem from the previous generation. More details are likely to emerge as we get closer to the launch.