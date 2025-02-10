Summary Google Pixel 9a cases confirm new colorways and a redesigned camera housing.

Expected specs include Tensor G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.3-inch screen, & a 5,100 mAh battery.

Device to run Android 15 with AI features for computational photography, offering a decent mid-range upgrade.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be announced next month, bringing a bit of affordability to the mix of 2025 smartphone launches. We practically know what to expect from the upcoming mid-range device — a diluted Pixel 9 experience at a lower price. But a new development that has just surfaced might just give you one more reason to be excited, especially if you find smartphone designs to be boring of late.

The Google Pixel 9 was one of our favorite phones of 2024, bringing a premium new design, improved cameras, and a more capable Tensor G4 chipset. But, was also a $100 more expensive than its predecessor, starting at $800. In a time when most smartphones have gotten more expensive, a cheaper Pixel 9a should have it easy, especially in the West.

Making phones fun again

Android Authority got its hands on the product imagery of the official Google Pixel 9a cases. The renders confirm two more aspects of the phone. Firstly, it reaffirms that the iconic camera bar will not be present on the Pixel 9a, in favor of a smaller camera bump. Secondly, the four colors that the cases will come in — black, white, purple, and pink — will be the color options that the phone will be available in. Google generally matches the hues of its phones and accessories, so we should get two fresh new colors with lavender and pink.

Porcelain, Obsidian, Iris, and Peony are Google's preferred names for these colors.

Key Pixel 9a specifications should include the Google Tensor G4 SoC with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. The screen is said to get a little bigger at 6.3-inches, compared to the Pixel 8a’s 6.1-inches. Interestingly, it’s expected to ship with a bigger 5,100 mAh battery — beating even the regular Pixel 9 in this aspect. Unfortunately, the charging speeds would probably still be at a measly 18W.

Source: OnLeaks / Android Headlines

As for the software experience, the Google Pixel 9a should come with Android 15 from the get, with a healthy serving of AI features, including Gemini and others. Computational photography will play a big part again, helping aging hardware to deliver better results.

The Google Pixel 9a’s official launch is only a few weeks. From the looks of it, it will be a decent upgrade and should be a great option for anyone looking for a budget phone. Let’s hope it doesn’t stray too far from the Pixel 8a’s $500 price tag.