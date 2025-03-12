Summary Spigen accidentally listed its Pixel 9a case online, revealing the phone's design and colors.

The Pixel 9a will ditch the camera visor, support wireless charging, and have a 5,100mAh battery.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a next week, with availability starting March 26, 2025.

The Google Pixel 9a has leaked from every angle at this point. We've seen full specs, pricing, and even a hands-on video well ahead of its official launch. A YouTuber even showcased photo and video samples from the phone. And just when it seemed like there was nothing left to leak, Spigen, one of the most well-known case makers, has jumped on the leak train by accidentally listing the Pixel 9a on its website.

Spigen has listed its Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case for the Google Pixel 9a on its India online store. The same case is already available for the rest of the Pixel 9 series, but it looks like the company jumped the gun and put up the Pixel 9a listing before Google officially announced the phone. As expected, the website gives us another full look at the Pixel 9a, showing it from all angles and in all the color options.

The listing reconfirms that the Pixel 9a will ditch the camera visor from previous A-series models in favor of a flushed camera module that won't stick out as much. The phone will feature the same flat-edge design as the rest of the Pixel 9 series, and from the front, it looks almost identical to the base Pixel 9, just with slightly thicker bezels.

Spigen accidentally reveals the Google Pixel 9a