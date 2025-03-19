The Google Pixel 9a has been announced and is expected to ship in April. The company is keeping the same pricing as last year, with the Pixel 9a starting at $500. It’ll be available in four colors: Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Iris, a new color this year. Google offers two storage options for the Pixel 9a: 128 or 256GB.

For a limited time, Best Buy offers a $100 gift card when you order a Google Pixel 9a. This is a fantastic way to save on case accessories or complementary products for your new smartphone, such as a Google Pixel Watch 3. It’s also an excellent way to save some money without a trade-in or signing up for a lengthy carrier finance agreement. If you love buying your phones unlocked and getting something back in return, Best Buy has you covered.

Why you should buy a Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 8a was one of my favorite midrange smartphones of last year. Its gorgeous display and powerful performance were impressive for a phone under $500. It also had one of the best cameras you could find on a smartphone in that price range, and I expect more of the same with the Pixel 9a.

I got some hands-on time with the Google Pixel 9a and love its updated design. While I appreciated the smaller Pixel 8a and loved its curved frame, I can see the appeal of the Pixel 9a’s flat edges. I also enjoy that Google went with a flat back for the Pixel 9a. If a phone doesn’t feature a periscope zoom or large camera sensor, there’s no reason for an outsized hump. I hope other smartphone manufacturers follow Google’s lead and give us flat devices when possible.

The Pixel 9a's Peony and Iris colors pop, making it ideal for those who enjoy a bit of smartphone flair. Google’s Actua display also doesn't disappoint, with the Pixel 9a’s screen looking as colorful and vibrant as last year’s outstanding panel. The screen was a previous sore spot for the Pixel A series phones, so seeing Google keep on the right track is terrific. All told, the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be another strong midrange smartphone contender, and if you like saving a few dollars, a Best Buy gift card is a fantastic pre-order bonus.