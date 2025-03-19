Summary Google's Pixel 9a debuts with familiar specs, highlighted by a big 5,100mAh battery and a new main camera sensor.

The device embraces vibrant colors, a larger display, and the same Tensor G4 processor found in the regular Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9a starts at $500, but the 256GB model sees a small price bump to $600.

It's shaping up to be a big year for midrange smartphones. The OnePlus 13R is practically as worthy of your cash as the more expensive OnePlus 13, Samsung has an entire new trio of low-cost devices headed to the US, and Apple added a fifth smartphone to its iPhone 16 series just to try to get Apple Intelligence in the hands of more consumers. But Google remains the reigning budget champ, having won AP's Value Phone of the Year award for the Pixel 8a just last year. Today, the company returned to the table to show everyone else just how one wins that award.

The Pixel 9a is finally here, and it's looking pretty good

As long as big bezels don't bother you, that is

Yes, after months of leaks, rumors, wrestling matches, early reviews, and anything else you can dream of, the Pixel 9a is officially here. A phone that has leaked as much as this one doesn't leave much to the imagination, and indeed, Google's new A-series entry is exactly what you probably expected it to be. But that doesn't make this a bad phone — in fact, on paper, it's pretty promising, especially considering its starting price is remaining unchanged for the third year in a row.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. At its core, the Pixel 9a is a combination of its two direct predecessors: the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 9. It adapts the flat edges and boxy look of last year's Pixel 9 series while keeping the larger bezels and smaller camera sensors of the Pixel 8a. In fact, Google's done away with the camera bar entirely on this smartphone, telling journalists ahead of today's launch that the designing team realized during production that it frankly didn't need the space afforded by any sort of bump.

That's bound to excite some Pixel fans and disappoint others. Frankly, I still think Google's managed to keep the Pixel identity mostly unscathed here. It's not quite as immediately identifiable, but I find it commendable that the company didn't keep an unnecessary design flourish on this phone; that's not true for every OEM out there. That said, at 8.9mm, this is still one of the blockier, chunkier smartphones on the market, and that's something that the larger bezels on this phone only accentuates.

Google's Pixel 9a makes a great first impression

Especially thanks to those ultra-poppy colors

I'll hold back final thoughts on this smartphone's design until I hold it for myself. Someone who has held it for themselves, though, is AP's own Stephen Radochia, who was invited to get an early look at the Pixel 9a ahead of today's announcement. I'll let him take it from here before I come back to talk specs, price, and availability.

I got a chance to spend some time with the Google Pixel 9a. It’s a phone that leaves a striking impression, despite its understated look. When paired next to a Pixel 6a, it’s easy to see how the A-series matured over the last few years. Like a Ferrari from the 90s without air conditioning or power windows, the Pixel 6a’s design was barebones, focused around its Tensor chipset and capable camera. The Pixel 9a adds in creature comforts like a more refined design and frosted matte back, giving it a premium look and feel. Peony and Iris look fantastic on the Pixel 9a, and it’s welcome to see a smartphone manufacturer that isn’t afraid of saturation (at least in its midrange devices). The camera glass is slightly raised, but the overall effect is still a flat back. If you don’t have a massive periscope lens or large camera sensor, there’s no reason to put an outsized hump on the back of a phone. I’m glad Google did away with it, and I hope we see more devices take its lead. The Pixel 9a’s Actua display seems just as poppy and vibrant as last year’s panel, another stark contrast from earlier Pixel A series phones. I’m not one to complain about bezels, but they do slap you in the face on the Pixel 9a a bit harder than they did on the Pixel 8a. The rounded frame on last year’s phone eased the transition to the bezels, while this year, there’s no buffer. It’s not a deal-breaker, but if I had to choose between the designs, I’d go with the Pixel 8a. However, that’s not to say I don’t approve of the Pixel 9a. It has a sharp design that will appeal to many, and I’m looking forward to testing it more in-depth. -Stephen Radochia

The Pixel 9a's specs sheet looks pretty familiar

And that's definitely not a bad thing

Okay, let's talk specs. I don't think there's a whole lot here anyone is going to be surprised by, frankly. Its 6.3-inch Actua display sounds virtually identical to the panel used on the Pixel 9 last year, up to and including its 1,800 nits and 2,700 nits ratings for HDR and peak brightness, respectively. If it is, in fact, the same screen, that's great news for prospective Pixel shoppers, as we found the Pixel 9's panel to be one of the best around. You'll have to make do with Gorilla Glass 3, though, as opposed to the Pixel 9's more modern Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Specifications Google's Pixel 9a takes everything that was great about the Pixel 8a and looks to modernize it. With an all-new Pixel 9-inspired look and no camera bump, this might be the best $500 smartphone we've seen yet. SoC Google Tensor G4 Display type pOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.3 inches Display resolution 1080 x 2424 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,100mAh Charge speed 23W wired, wireless charging Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C SIM support Nano SIM, eSIM Operating System Android 15, 7 years of updates Front camera 13MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 48MP f/1.7 OIS main, 13MP f/2.2 wide Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm Weight 186g IP Rating IP67 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony Price $500 Expand

Most of the Pixel 9a's specs sheet is just as familiar. You'll find 8GB of RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, depending on the tier you select at checkout. It's all powered by the same Tensor G4 chipset that left us satisfied last summer. The camera system has been overhauled though; rather than the 64MP main sensor previously found on the Pixel 8a, Google is employing a 48MP f/1.7 1/2.0" sensor, which appears to be the same lens taken from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While it's pretty funny to see Google's least and most expensive smartphones share a camera lens like this, it does seem to make sense from a size and cost perspective. It's paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view and a 13MP f/2.2 selfie camera. Unlike the main sensor, those appear unchanged from the Pixel 8a.