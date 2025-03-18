Summary The Pixel 9a was briefly listed for sale by a German retailer, confirming its €549 price tag.

An unofficial listing in the UAE is also selling the Pixel 9a for AED 2,350 (~$640) before launch.

Leaks suggest Google will announce the Pixel 9a on March 19, with sales starting March 26, 2025.

The Google Pixel 9a might just be one of the most heavily leaked phones of all time. We've already seen live hands-on videos, case brand leaks , and even full reviews before the phone has been officially announced. And if there was any doubt left that the launch is imminent, the Pixel 9a is already being sold in two different countries — before Google has even unveiled it.

As spotted by GSMArena, the Google Pixel 9a was briefly listed on German retailer Technomarkt's website before the page was taken down. The listing confirmed the €549 price tag, which had already leaked before, and confirmed that the phone will be available in all the rumored colors: Rose, Violet, Gray, and Black.

Google Pixel 9a units are already selling online