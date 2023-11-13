With the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launches out of the way, it's time to look forward to what's on the horizon. You could pick up this year's Google flagships — they're pretty good, especially on sale — but imagining what's around the corner is more fun. The Pixel 9 will be here before you know it. Considering Google's record for leaks, the possibility of seeing a device in the wild is higher than you might think. Here's everything we know about the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9: Design and specs

Without any leaked renders, all we have to go by for the Pixel 9's base design are a handful of rumors and Google's usual design language. The last three generations of Pixels have carved out a specific look with its iconic camera bar. Love it or hate it, it's a style that stands out from the pack, and it's tough to imagine this changing.

Our earliest word on the Pixel 9 series came in December 2022, when a leaked roadmap dished all the dirt on Google's handset lineup through 2025. Here's what we wrote in our coverage of that leak:

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 series is set to expand. Alongside the regular Pixel 9 (no codename on this) and the Pixel 9 Pro ("komodo"), Google wants to launch a small version of the Pixel 9 Pro. At 6.3" this model (codenamed "caiman") would effectively be the size of the current Pixel 7, but with all of the extras that often leave users opting for the larger model. It's yet another Apple-inspired move, as Google looks to chase the success of phones like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Aside from some pricing inaccuracies, this original report has proven to be true throughout 2023. As we get further into the future, it's easier for certain elements of phones to be changed or canceled. There's no word on whether a smaller Pro model will arrive in 2024, but it's something to keep an eye out for when renders appear. Considering how much Google kept exclusive to the more expensive Pixel 8 Pro this year, a smaller model without those limitations would be fantastic.

For what it's worth, Ross Young — someone with experience in the display industry — said that every Pixel successor in Google's next generation will have larger screens than what came before, including the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Considering we praised this year's Pixel 8 for its relatively svelte design, that's a bit of a disappointment. Only time will tell if this holds true or what the exact dimensions will be.

As for specs, the Tensor G4 is all but certain to be the brains behind Google's next smartphones. Originally intended to be the company's first custom in-house chipset, recent reports delayed those plans into 2025 with the Pixel 10. The Tensor G4 will serve as a small bump over the Tensor G3, something made apparent through its "Zuma Pro" codename. Rather than using TSMC's 3nm node as expected, the G4 will continue to act as a modified Samsung Exynos chipset, right down to using Samsung's foundry, as we've seen in the past.

If raw performance is important to you, it might be worth holding out to see if the Pixel 10 gets that long-rumored, fully custom, in-house chip. Google's hardware has never matched the powerhouse performance of Apple or Samsung. That could change in 2025 if this current schedule holds out.

Google Pixel 9: Software

Google Assistant on the Pixel 8

Much like how the Pixel 8 series ushered in the era of Android 14, expect the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro to be the first two phones to launch with Android 15 out of the box. It's too early to know what to expect from the next major upgrade to our favorite mobile OS — developer previews usually start in February — but we should get plenty of clues throughout 2024 leading up to the Pixel 9 launch event. Expect Google to save the best features as exclusives for its hardware.

As with the Pixel 8, the Pixel 9 series seems likely to receive seven years of OS updates, meaning support up to 2031. That could present some of the best value in smartphones. If you can't wait a year, Google's current smartphones guarantee nearly as long of a lifespan.

Google Pixel 9: Cameras

Look for Google to focus more on AI-powered processing and software tricks than raw hardware when it comes to making some of the best camera phones available. Google upgraded the sensor lineup in the Pixel 8 series with some slight changes. The company has been unwilling to discuss what's new in its latest hardware, though most reports point to the latest main camera being an ISOCELL GNV from Samsung.

The Pixel 9 lineup may get some new hardware. What makes this series shine is what Google has cooking in the software. Considering the Pixel 8 hasn't received all its new features — we're still waiting on Video Boost — guessing what's next for these phones is difficult.

With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro receiving $100 price increases, we expect the Pixel 9 series to stick to these price points for at least one generation more, as we saw with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. Anything is possible, and global inflation raises the risk of higher prices year-over-year. Without any evidence to the contrary, $700 and $1,000 price points for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, respectively, seem like easy guesses.

The release date is easier to predict. Google locked down the first week of October as its dedicated space for launching new Pixel hardware. We don't expect that to change any time soon. Look for an early October date for Made By Google 2024, followed by availability on store shelves a week after the official announcement. If you can't wait that long for new hardware — or you want something more affordable — the Pixel 8a will likely arrive earlier in the year.

Another generation of Pixel awaits

Nearly a year out, it's hard to recommend anyone wait for the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro, especially when Google's current lineup is so good. If you're rocking a modern smartphone that doesn't need to be replaced, it's fun to look at what's on the horizon. In Google's case, it seems like it's nothing but blue skies (or, you know, at least blue phones) from here on out.