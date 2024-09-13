Quick answer: Yes, the Pixel 9 comes with an IP68 rating for protection against water ingress.

The Google Pixel 9 is the best non-Pro Pixel yet, leaving us wondering if we even need the Pixel 9 Pro anymore. With a whopping seven years of software support promised, it's clear Google wants this phone to stick around for the long haul. But before you take the plunge, there's one big question to answer: is this phone tough enough to survive the occasional oops moment?

These days, water resistance is a must-have feature on any flagship phone. But does the Pixel 9 have what it takes to handle accidental spills, unexpected rain showers, or even a quick dip in the pool? We're diving into the nitty-gritty of the Pixel 9's waterproofing capabilities to see if it's truly ready to be your go-to poolside buddy.

Is the Google Pixel 9 really waterproof?

Alright, let's get one thing straight: no smartphone is entirely immune to the elements. But the Pixel 9's IP68 water and dust resistance rating is about as close as it gets. This certification indicates the device is fully sealed against dust ingress and can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes.

In practical terms, this translates to a phone that can confidently handle accidental spills, rain showers, and even a brief tumble into the pool. While it's not advisable to intentionally test its limits, the IP68 rating provides reassurance that your Pixel 9 is equipped to survive the common mishaps that can befall any smartphone.

The Pixel 9 isn't invincible against water

While the Pixel 9's IP68 rating instills confidence, it's important to remember that it's not an invitation to treat your phone like a submarine. As with any IP68-rated device, the Pixel 9's warranty doesn't cover water damage; Google explicitly advises against using it for underwater photography or prolonged submersion.

Furthermore, it's crucial to understand that the IP68 rating applies to the device when it's brand new. Over time, regular wear and tear can gradually compromise its water resistance. A drop or impact can significantly alter its ability to keep moisture out. For this reason, Google recommends keeping your Pixel 9 away from sinks, showers, pools, and other water sources to minimize the risk of damage.

Think of the Pixel 9's water resistance as a safety net, not a license for aquatic adventures. While it offers peace of mind in case of accidental spills or splashes, it's always wise to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary risks.

Nevertheless, if your Pixel 9 does get a bit wet — like from an accidental drop in a puddle — you can rest assured that its high level of water resistance will help manage such accidents. For extra protection, consider investing in a high-quality protective case to further safeguard your device from spills and drops.

