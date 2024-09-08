  • A render of the Google Pixel 9 in Wintergreen against a white background.
    All-in-one device
    Google Pixel 9

    The Pixel 9 is Google’s latest and most affordable flagship in the series, featuring a compact form factor, an upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera, and a more than capable 50MP primary. It has a great battery life, an extremely bright display, and all the new Gemini AI features you need.

    Pros
    • Premium look and feel
    • Great camera improvements
    • Excellent performance
    Cons
    • Costs $100 more than its predecessor
    • Slow charging
    $799 at Google Store
    More customization
    Samsung Galaxy S24

    Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 is a great upgrade over its predecessor. It offers a beautiful display, a great rear shooter, a full day’s worth of battery life, and top-notch performance that lets you easily multitask and play any demanding game. The S24 also packs new Galaxy AI features, and it’s one of the most customizable OS experiences.

    Pros
    • Gorgeous display
    • Superb performance
    • Long battery life
    Cons
    • Less impressive cameras
    • Slow charging
    $800 at Samsung

The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best Android smartphones available to date. And Samsung’s Galaxy S24, announced at the beginning of the year, is still a contender six months after its launch.

Both phones offer flagship-level performance, beautiful displays, new and exclusive AI features, and a long battery life. They’re also notorious for their slow charging speeds, but at least they have new features that make them stand out. And let’s not forget, they’ll both continue to receive software and security updates for seven years. But which one fares out better?

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 9 is available at most retailers and carriers, as well as directly through Google. The base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it retails for $799, a $100 increase over the previous generation. The new Pixel comes in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available at all the usual places, including Best Buy, Amazon, and most carriers, like previous Galaxy flagships. It retails for $800, which gets you 128GB of storage. The 256GB model costs $60 more, retailing for $860. Nowadays, you can get it much cheaper during sales events, often as cheap as $500 to $600, and let’s not forget that trade-ins can further reduce the price.


  		• Google Pixel 9Samsung Galaxy S24
    SoCGoogle Tensor G4Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
    Display typeOLED, 120HzAMOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.3"6.2"
    Display resolution1080 x 24242340 × 1080
    RAM12GB8GB
    Storage128GB or 256GB128GB, 256GB
    Battery4,700mAh4,000mAh
    Charge speed27W wired, 15W wireless25W
    Charge optionsWired, wireless, reverse wirelessUSB-C wired, Qi wireless
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    SIM supportNano-SIM and eSIMDual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM)
    Operating SystemAndroid 14Android 14 and One UI 6.1
    Front camera10.5MP, f/2.212MP, f/2.2
    Rear camera50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 zoom (3x)
    Cellular connectivity5G, LTE4G, 5G (incl. mmWave)
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 6E
    ConnectivityNFC
    Bluetooth5.3Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm147.1 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
    Weight198g168g
    IP RatingIP68IP68
    ColorsObsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, PeonyOnyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange
    PriceFrom $799From $800
Google Pixel 9 showing its lock screen
The Samsung Galaxy S24 leaning on a wooden door
Design

Slightly refined to feel more premium

The Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24 have a lot of similarities. They’re compact and easily some of the easiest phones to use with one hand. The devices are built from premium materials, including an aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back. They even have the same buttons and cutouts. The main difference is the color and the layout of the cameras and other sensors on the rear.

These phones feel and look premium, and thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panel, they’re more rugged and should survive a fall or two without any cracks – depending on the height and other factors. As always, we recommend you pick up a case, to avoid accidental damage.