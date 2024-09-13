Pixel perfect quality Google Pixel 9 Don't let AI bloatware deter you from the Pixel 9, as the core of this phone shows that Google has improved on every aspect of the Pixel 8. From its upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera to the 2,700-nit Actua display, the Google Pixel 9 is a spectacular phone from top to bottom. Pros Best camera outside of the Pro models Powerful Tensor chip Premium refined design Cons Disappointing charging speeds AI tools are half-baked Expensive $799 at Google Store

Whether you like to keep up with the latest AI developments or are keen to see Android phones regarded in the same way as iPhones have for years, the Pixel 9 is the most important Pixel phone yet. Its sleek design looks spectacular, and inside is the best camera we've seen on a non-Pro Pixel phone yet, a Tensor chip capable of powering many of the phone's AI features, and a stunning display.

However, Google is still selling last year's Pixel 8a, a budget phone that wraps impressive hardware in a surprisingly premium plastic case. While Google made numerous compromises to hit the phone's $500 price point, these can be overlooked in the face of the phone's fantastic value. So, should you choose one of the most exciting Pixel phones yet or save with a reliable budget handheld?

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel 9 launched in August 2024 and is available through Google's online storefront and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Unless you opt for one of the trade-in deals, the Pixel 9 costs $799 and comes in four colors: pink, mint green, ivory, and black. You can also upgrade from 128GB to 256GB for an extra $100.

The Pixel 8a is available in the same places as the Pixel 9 and comes in vivid green, sky blue, black, and ivory. It has the same 128GB and 256GB storage options, but upgrading will only cost you $60 more.



Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 8a SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G3 Display type OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.3" 6.1", 20:9 Display resolution 1080 x 2424 1080 x 2400 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,700mAh 4492mAh Charge speed 27W wired, 15W wireless 18W wired, 7.5W wireless Charge options Wired, wireless, reverse wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano-SIM and eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 10.5MP, f/2.2 13MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide 64MP f/1.89 OIS main, 13MP f/2.2 wide Cellular connectivity 5G, LTE Sub-6 5G (optional mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm Weight 198g 188g IP Rating IP68 IP67 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe Price From $799 Starting $499

Design and display

A substantially different viewing experience

Since the Pixel 6, Google has followed roughly the same design language with each generation of Pixel phones. However, the Pixel 9's rectangular camera island and flat sides are the biggest departure yet. This is mostly an aesthetic change; the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a differ most in the materials used for their construction.

The Pixel 9 has a glossy glass back and a brushed aluminum frame. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass on the back and front should survive everyday bumps and scratches. On the other hand, the Pixel 8a has a matte plastic back. While this may seem like a downgrade at first, the phone is significantly less slippery in hand. However, if you use a case, the difference is irrelevant. The Pixel 9 is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, whereas the Pixel 8a is rated IP67, so the Pixel 9 should last longer underwater (although we don't recommend testing this).

But while the design changes are mostly aesthetic or irrelevant with a case, there is a significant difference in the two phones' displays. The Pixel 9's 6.3-inch display is only slightly bigger than the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch display, but thanks to a massive reduction in bezel size, the phone is only 0.7mm taller and wider. The Pixel 9 also has a peak brightness of 2,700 nits compared to the Pixel 8a's 2,000 nits. However, these phones use an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Overall, while Google has made a notable improvement to the Pixel's design with the 9, it's mostly an aesthetic difference. But if you want the best viewing experience, the Pixel 9 is the winner, hands-down.

Software

AI is the biggest divider here

Google released the Pixel 9 before the launch of Android 15, so both it and the Pixel 8a run Android 14 out of the box. This means you will have an almost identical software experience for six more years when the Pixel 8a's software support ends. While some features, especially those powered by AI, may only arrive on the Pixel 9, the overall experience will be similar for years.

Speaking of AI, this is where the key differences lie. While Google has steadily added more AI features to its phones for years, the Pixel 9 marks a shift: AI takes a significantly more prominent role in how the phone is used. This is exemplified by Gemini, the phone's default assistant. While you can make Google Assistant default again like on the Pixel 8a, keep in mind that you'll get the most out of the Pixel 9 if you're willing to take advantage of its AI capabilities.

Performance and battery life

Improvements to performance, battery life, and charging speeds

There is a difference in performance between the phones, but it's not thanks to the chipsets. The Pixel 8a uses the Tensor G3 chip, and the Pixel 9 uses the Tensor G4. The Tensor G4 is on paper a better, more powerful chipset capable of handling more demanding tasks (both AI and not), but the reality is that you probably won't notice much difference between the two chips in person. We'll have to wait for the Tensor G5 for a noticeable performance boost.

RAM is where the noticeable performance improvements are evident. The Pixel 9 comes with 12GB of RAM, a 4GB upgrade to the Pixel 8a's 8GB. This means the Pixel 9 can handle more demanding tasks simultaneously than the Pixel 8. The Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel 9 is also the most efficient yet, so you'll notice less overheating when the phone is pushed to its limit.

The Pixel 9's battery is only slightly larger than the Pixel 8a (4,700 mAh compared to 4,492 mAh), but thanks to the aforementioned efficiency improvements, you should get at least an hour's more battery life over a day.

The Pixel 9 also charges over a wired connection up to 27W, compared to the Pixel 8a's paltry 17W. It also charges up to 15W via the official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen wireless charger, and up to 12W with regular Qi chargers. The Pixel 8a, on the other hand, can only handle 7.5W charging speeds over any wireless connection. In addition, only the Pixel 9 supports Battery Share to charge other devices wirelessly.

Camera

The Pixel 9 has the upper hand for taking and editing photos

Thanks to Google's post-processing magic, you can take fantastic photos on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a without much work. However, the Pixel 9's camera hardware is better, and its post-processing is also noticeably improved.

Pixel 9 Pixel 8a Main camera 50MP, f/1.6.8 64MP, f/1.89 Ultrawide camera 48MP, f/1.7 13MP, f/2.2 Selfie camera 10.5MP, f/2,2 13MP, f/2.2

The wider apertures on the Pixel 9's cameras mean it will outperform the Pixel 8a in low-light conditions, and the ultrawide camera is a huge step up. The Pixel 9 also has additional camera and video features not available on the Pixel 8a, which we've listed below:

Camera features

Add Me

Macro Focus

Action Pan

Video features

Dual exposure when filming on the wide camera

10-bit HDR video

Cinematic Blur

Which is right for you?

The Pixel 9's premium design and range of features is the best we've seen on a base-model Pixel phone yet. However, this comes at a price. And since the Pixel 8a still offers a fantastic software experience at $400 less, the Pixel 9's advantage is less significant. That being said, the Pixel 9's faster charging speed, better performance, improved cameras, range of software features, and stronger construction make it worth the increased price.

Not everyone needs AI smarts and a top-of-the-line camera, though, which is where the Pixel 8a stands out. While you'll notice significant compromises to charging speeds and display size, the phone is still a powerful device that will offer excellent performance and effective cameras for years.