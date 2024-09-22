The all-new Pixel Google Pixel 9 The Pixel 9 is another excellent smartphone, even more refined than its predecessor. It’s compact and features an upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera and a more than capable 50MP primary. The device also has a great battery life, an extremely bright display, and all the new Gemini AI features you need. Pros Premium look and feel Great camera improvements Excellent performance Cons Costs $100 more than its predecessor Slow charging $799 at Amazon

Google launched the Pixel smartphone series back in 2016, and it has seen various successes over the years. Since then, the Pixel has become known for its excellent camera setup and great performance with superb software support.

The latest Google Pixel 9 is hands-down one of the best compact flagships users can buy today, thanks to its stunning display, compact form factor, unique AI features, and long battery life. However, its predecessor, the Pixel 8, remains an excellent alternative that continues to receive timely updates, has a decent battery life, and great camera experience. But how do they fare by comparison? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 9 is available at most retailers and carriers, as well as directly through Google. The base model features 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it costs $799, which is a $100 increase over the previous generation. It comes in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.

In contrast, the Google Pixel 8 launched for $700 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It costs $100 more than the Pixel 7 series, so there’s an ongoing theme where each new Pixel device gets a little more expensive every year.

Aside from the price, the Pixel 8 remains widely available at various carriers and retailers, but many are unloading their stock, so you'll often see the Pixel 8 for as low as $400/$450 during special deal events. The Pixel 8 also comes in four colors: Rose, Hazel, Mint, and Obsidian.



Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 8 SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G3 Display type OLED, 120Hz OLED, 60-120Hz Display dimensions 6.3" 6.2" Display resolution 1080 x 2424 1080 × 2400 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,700mAh 4,575mAh Charge speed 27W wired, 15W wireless 27W wired, 18W wireless Charge options Wired, wireless, reverse wireless Wired, wireless, reverse wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano-SIM and eSIM Nano-SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 10.5MP, f/2.2 10.5MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide 50MP, f/1,7 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity 5G, LTE 4G, 5G mmWave Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm 150.5 × 70.8 × 8.9mm Weight 198g 187g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Rose, Hazel, Obsidian Black

Design

Mostly the same, but slightly refined

Close

On the outside, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 look alike, but there are major differences between the two devices. First and foremost, the Pixel 9 has flatter sides; it’s also slightly taller, wider, and thinner, and the camera bump has a completely new design.

Both phones are built from premium materials, but the Pixel 9 has the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back with an aluminum frame, while the older model has the standard Victus panel — that’s a small difference. Still, the second generation is slightly more durable and less prone to cracks.

In terms of dimensions, the Pixel 9 is 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm, while the Pixel 8 measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm. The new device is thinner, taller, and wider, and also weighs more at 198 grams, compared to the Pixel 8’s 187 grams. The Pixel 9's four corners are also curvier, all while the sides remain flatter compared to its predecessor. It has a more modern look that’s reminiscent of flagships from other phone makers.

Not a lot else has changed, and both devices feature the same IP68 water and dust resistance, meaning they can be submerged up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes without a problem.

Display

The display gets brighter and larger

The Pixel 9 has a slightly larger display than the Pixel 8, but not by much. It has a 6.3-inch OLED panel with 2,700 nits of peak brightness, whereas the Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED panel. Both screens support 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, but the Pixel 8 peaks at 2,000 nits.

The Pixel 9 is much brighter outdoors, making the visibility of sunlight far more prominent and useful. The extra brightness is also used for HDR content, which makes supported movies and TV shows pop a lot more on the new device — still, the Pixel 8 remains competitive.

Colors are equally good on both devices. They’re ideal for binge-watchers and those who play a lot of games or browse the web. These displays perform well under various types of loads, and we found them rather enjoyable for all types of content, games, and apps.

Software and performance

Long software support and new Pixel AI features

Google’s take on Android is minimalist, easy to approach, and, most of the time, very user-friendly. That’s not to say it’s perfect (far from it), but it’s often easier to use for those coming from other operating systems, such as iOS.

It’s colorful and cheerful, depending on your wallpaper’s colors, and it has all the features you need without getting lost in the settings. The new Pixels add even more AI features for taking better photos in fewer steps; this includes editing and manipulating photos with powerful tools and making the entire experience a bit more comfortable.

The Pixel user interface is easy to understand. While it lacks a lot of features that’d enable users to fully personalize their experience with custom icons, users can still download and use third-party launchers and replace Google’s apps with third-party ones.

Luckily, the one department where the Pixels stand out is when it comes to software support. They’re almost always the first in line to receive the latest software, features, and security updates directly from Google. And starting with the Pixel 8 series, all new Pixel devices (except the first-generation Pixel Fold) receive 7 years of OS and security support, making them futureproof and a great deal for those who want to hold on to their devices for several years.

Battery life

Slow charging, enduring battery

The Pixel 9 features a 4,700 mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 has a slightly smaller, 4,575 mAh cell inside. Both phones support 27W wired charging, but the Pixel 9 can go from 0% to 55% in 30 minutes, while the Pixel 8 can receive a 50% charge in 30 minutes. That’s not to say the Pixel 9 is much faster, as Google, alongside other manufacturers, is well behind competitors in charging solutions.

The Pixel feels extremely slow in a world where most Chinese phone makers default to 60W and faster charging. Fortunately, the devices support wireless charging, with the Pixel 9 supporting 15W wireless, while the Pixel 8 supports 18W wireless charging when using the official Pixel Stand.

Regarding real-world usage, both devices handle everything from apps to games to multitasking rather well. We found that the Pixel 9 could easily last a full day on a single charge, while power users would often have to top up before the end of the day. The same could be said for the Pixel 8, although the Pixel 9 appears to last ever so slightly longer thanks to the more efficient chipset and larger battery.

Camera

Competitive cameras access the board

During our review, we found that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 take phenomenal photos in nearly every condition — pitch black, with little to no light, or broad daylight with the sun’s rays hitting the sensor on the back. Both phones take beautiful photos, but the newer Pixel 9 is slightly improved, making it an even better option.

The Pixel 9 has a 50MP f/1.7 primary and a new 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide camera. The Pixel 8 had the same 50MP, but a different 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide. The ultrawide is a great step up, as the Pixel 8 didn’t always have the best results. In contrast, it looks like Google has fixed our previous nitpicks with the ultrawide with the new sensor, making the Pixel 9 a great upgrade.

The third camera, a telephoto, is still missing from the most compact flagships. Still, Google is trying to mitigate it with software, by offering users an option to zoom in that scales up the image, improving the quality. Of course, this isn’t as good as a dedicated telephoto camera, but as it stands, it’s better than not having any other tools.

Regarding camera performance, the devices shoot great photos in all lighting conditions, but the upgraded ultrawide makes the Pixel 9 a clear winner. It’s far more versatile, and the quality of the images is more in line with what we expect from current flagships, but the Pixel 8 remains a solid option.

Which is right for you?

So, which of the compact Pixels should you buy? If you already have the Pixel 8, there’s little to no reason to upgrade, although the small refinements might be tempting. If you have the budget and the desire to upgrade, it’s a great option. For anyone else, it’s probably worth waiting a year or two to see what Google will come up with — but it's still the best buy, regardless.

As for those still using older devices, the Pixel 9 is an excellent flagship — one of the best Pixels to date. It’s easy to handle, compact, powerful, and has a mighty dual camera setup and a solid battery life. Of course, it’s far from perfect. The charging solution leaves a lot to be desired, but if you’re in the Google ecosystem, and you like the new Gemini AI features, and the minor refinements, then the Pixel 9 is the phone you should consider.