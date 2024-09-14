Stylish performance Google Pixel 9 The Google Pixel 9 takes everything about its predecessor and polishes it to a sheen. While this comes with a noticeable price bump and AI features that can't be removed, the phone overall shows Google at its best. Pros Fantastic camera is better than you think Seven years of Android upgrades Phone looks and feels great in the hand Cons Poor wired and wireless charging speeds Many AI tools are not up to scratch $200 more than the Pixel 7 $799 at Amazon

Google has gone all in on AI with the Pixel 9 — today's hottest technology is unavoidable. From Gemini taking Google Assistant's place as the default assistant to the brand new Add Me feature, there are a lot of software tricks to take advantage of with this pocket-sized flagship. However, the lack of improvements to charging speeds, mediocre performance improvements, and a $100 price bump over the Pixel 8 means Google's cheapest flagship of 2024 can no longer provide the value its phones were once known for.

Since the launch of the Pixel 8, Google has committed to seven years of OS updates for its phones. Unfortunately, the Pixel 7 missed out on this offer, so its last OS update will arrive in 2025. Nevertheless, the phone still offers performance, battery life, and cameras to handle all your day-to-day activities. Best of all, you can find it at less than half the price of the Pixel 9 when on sale.

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel 9 was released in August 2024 and is available from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and your carrier. It's also available directly through Google's store. Most of these sellers offer trade-in deals, but if you want to buy it in full, the Pixel 9 costs $799, the highest price for the base-model Pixel phone yet.

The Pixel 7 is a little harder to get hold of nowadays, but you can still find it available through the usual third-party retailers, although you may struggle to find it in the color you want. While its retail price is $599, we saw the phone available for 50% off directly through Amazon in early 2024. If you like hunting down deals, you can easily pick up the Pixel 7 for a third of the price of the Pixel 9.



Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 7 SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G2 Display type OLED, 120Hz OLED, 90Hz Display dimensions 6.3" 6.3" Display resolution 1080 x 2424 1080 x 2400 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,700mAh 4,355mAh Charge speed 27W wired, 15W wireless 20W wired, 20W wireless Charge options Wired, wireless, reverse wireless Wired, wireless, reverse wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano-SIM and eSIM Nano SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 10.5MP, f/2.2 10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide 50MP, f/1.85 main; 12MP, f2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity 5G, LTE 5G (mmWave), LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm Weight 198g 197g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Price From $799 From $599

Design

Impressive evolution of a distinct feature

The Pixel 7 refined the Pixel 6's innovative design into a sleek package that looks great while resisting small scratches. However, while the phone's relatively small footprint fits neatly in hand, the glossy glass back makes the phone incredibly slippy and a fingerprint magnet to boot.

When comparing the Pixel 7 to the Pixel 9, it's easy to see the camera bar as the biggest change. Although this is mostly a cosmetic upgrade, it still collects dust and gives the phone the same silhouette. The biggest change from the Pixel 7 is the frame, which is no longer rounded. Unfortunately, while it looks great, the phone digs into your hand where the curves on the Pixel 7 rest comfortably.

The difference between the two phone designs, therefore, is mostly cosmetic. If you're using a case, the differences are practically irrelevant, with one notable exception. While the Pixel 9 is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7, it has the same size screen. If big bezels bug you, the Pixel 9 is a clear winner over the Pixel 7 as it's got the smallest bezels we've seen on a Pixel phone.

Display

Brighter is better

The display size is the same on both Pixel phones, and the resolution is also nearly identical. The biggest differences are found in the refresh rate and brightness levels, where the Pixel 9 wins hands-down.

The Pixel 7's display tops out at 1,400 nits of peak brightness, dropping to 1,000 nits in HDR mode. While this is sufficient outside direct sunlight, the Pixel 9 puts it to shame with an impressive peak brightness of 2,400 nits.

The Pixel 9 has two refresh rate options, 120Hz and 60Hz, while the Pixel 7 is locked to 90Hz. This means that the Pixel 9 offers a higher refresh rate, and it can be lowered to extend battery life. Overall, the Pixel 9's display, while not revolutionary, is a distinct improvement over the Pixel 7.

Software

It mostly comes down to how much you like AI

As these are both Google Pixel phones, you can expect a near-identical Android experience until 2026, when the Pixel 7 will be missing from the lineup of phones receiving Android 16. However, while the surface experience is similar, the Pixel 9 has a lot more features to play around with, mostly powered by AI.

The Pixel 9 has many features missing from the Pixel 7 and while we won't dive into them all here, there are a few standouts that will fundamentally change how you experience the Pixel 9 compared to the Pixel 7.

The first is that Gemini is now the default assistant on the Pixel 9. Thankfully, it's not mandatory, so if you are worried about Gemini's ever-growing catalog of mistakes, you can switch back to Google Assistant. Nevertheless, this tool offers vastly greater functionality than Google Assistant, so you will find that you can do a lot more with the Pixel 9 without ever opening the keyboard.

Performance and battery life

Not as big of a difference as you might think

The Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel 7 and the Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel 9 are geared towards powering their respective phones' AI and machine learning tools, so they don't offer the same impressive performance as a chipset like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While the performance is roughly identical between the phones outside of AI processing, the Pixel 9 doesn't suffer from the same overheating problems that plagued the Pixel 7 during regular use. However, it still heats up when taking photos in direct sunlight.

The Pixel 9 comes with a 4,700mAh battery, which is plenty to get you through a whole day of streaming, texting, listening to music, and playing games. The Pixel 7's 4,355mAh battery, while smaller, can still provide a minimum of five hours of screen-on time with intensive use. This isn't a significant downgrade from the Pixel 9's minimum of six hours, but it can be enough to make the difference between being caught out with a low battery on a night out and having plenty of juice to get you home safely.

The battery life is improved on the Pixel 9, but charging is a mixed bag. While the wired charging speed tops out at 27W on the Pixel 9 compared to 20W on the Pixel 7, the wireless charging speed is higher on the Pixel 7, which charges at 20W on the Pixel Stand 2 compared to 15W on the Pixel 9.

Overall, while performance and battery life are better on the Pixel 9 than the Pixel 7, it won't make a lot of difference to your day-to-day use unless you regularly take photos or take advantage of AI image editing tools.

Camera

Newer is better

The camera is one of the few areas we see significant improvements with each Pixel phone generation, and the Pixel 9 is no different. The 50 MP Octa PD main camera takes excellent photos without needing many settings tweaks. It's perfect for taking photos in the moment as it can handle low-light conditions well. A 48MP ultrawide camera, supporting the main camera, can take shots with a 123-degree field of view.

The Pixel 7 has a 50MP f/1.85 main camera which, thanks to Google's behind-the-scenes software wizardry, also turns out excellent photos. While photos won't be as crisp across the board as the Pixel 9, the overall results are just as suitable for social media. However, the 12MP ultrawide camera cannot produce shots of the same quality as the Pixel 9's.

Should you upgrade?

Whether you're considering an upgrade from the Pixel 7 or changing manufacturers, the Pixel 9 is the clear winner here. However, AI-sceptics and value-conscious buyers may be better served sticking with the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 9 has faster performance, a brighter display, improved battery life, and significantly longer software support. It will be a phone relevant for nearly a decade, so picking one up today means you won't need to look elsewhere for years. However, the focus on AI features over charging speed, performance, and battery life means you won't get much value from it if you don't plan on using tools like Gemini regularly. You may want to consider waiting for the Pixel 9a if you're thinking about value for money.

The Pixel 7 doesn't have the same roster of flashy AI features as the Pixel 9, but it still performs fantastically, whether you're taking photos for Instagram, playing games, or keeping up on work projects. While it will receive its last software update in October 2025, it's guaranteed security updates until 2027. If you don't have a Pixel 7, consider this phone only if you're looking for value over all else. But you may want to consider the Pixel 8 because of its longer software support, it's significantly better value for money.