Discounted flagship performance Google Pixel 9 The Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable flagship this year. It's powered by the same Tensor G4 chip as its siblings and packs a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, a 4,700mAh battery, and 15W wireless charging support. Pros 120Hz display Google AI available out of the box Better low-light imaging performance Cons No UWB Slower wireless charging $799 at Amazon

You don't need the Pro Apple iPhone 16 The iPhone 16 is Apple's most affordable iPhone this year. Unlike previous years, it's powered by a chip from the same family as its Pro siblings. It also has an updated design and 25W MagSafe charging support. Pros Fast Apple A18 chip UWB support Superior video recording performance Cons 60Hz display Apple Intelligence missing in action $799 at Apple



While some people want fancy features and Pro-grade options , others are happy with a powerful and reliable smartphone. This year's base flagships from Apple and Google are tailor-made for such users. The Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 have everything you want in a high-end smartphone, but lack extras like a telephoto shooter . Aside from that, the two also have their own strengths and weaknesses. So, which is the better smartphone for you? Let's find out.

Read our ranking Best small phones in 2024 Small phones are more powerful than ever

Price, availability, and specs

As Google has increased the price of the Pixel 9 from the Pixel 8, the new Pixel and the iPhone 16 have the same starting price of $799 for the base 128GB model. The two also cost the same for the 256GB model, at $899. Plus, you'll have to shell out $1,099 for the 512GB model of the iPhone 16. Unfortunately, there is no 512GB variant of the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 are widely available. However, the Pixel comes in four colors, whereas the iPhone is available in five.

Here's a quick look at their raw specifications.



Google Pixel 9 Apple iPhone 16 SoC Google Tensor G4 Apple A18 Display type OLED, 120Hz OLED, 60Hz Display dimensions 6.3" 6.1" Display resolution 1080 x 2424 2556 x 1179 Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Charge options Wired, wireless, reverse wireless USB-C, Qi2, MagSafe Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano-SIM and eSIM eSIM Operating System Android 14 iOS 18 Front camera 10.5MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/1.9 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide 48MP, f/1.6 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm Weight 198g 170g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price From $799 Starting $799

Design and display

Which phone has the higher refresh rate?

With flat sides, rounded corners, and a glass sandwich design, the Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 look a bit similar. They also use an aluminum frame and are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

However, there are plenty of differences to set them apart. The Pixel 9, like its siblings, features a new rear camera design with a horizontal oval-shaped camera module that sits as an island on the back instead of flowing to the edges, like in its predecessor. The iPhone 16 has also seen a camera module redesign. It doesn't have a square camera module and features a vertical oval-shaped camera system with an LED flash on the side instead.

The iPhone is physically smaller and lighter than the Pixel. Plus, it has two physical buttons — the action button and the new camera control button — that you don't get on the Pixel. The action button can be customized to do pretty much anything, whereas the camera control button can open the camera app, capture an image, switch between modes, switch between cameras, and tweak various camera settings.

When it comes to the display, the Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. It's also covered with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch resistance. While the iPhone 16 uses a 6.1-inch OLED screen with full-HD+ resolution, it's limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and tops out at 2,000 nits. However, it has a higher 460 PPI than Pixel's 422 PPI. It also uses the Corning-made Ceramic Shield glass for scratch resistance.

Overall, these smartphones have a premium design, but the Pixel 9 has a slight advantage with its higher refresh rate.

Software

Android or iOS?

Source: Apple

For many users, the decision between the Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 will come down to Android or iOS. While the Pixel 9 runs on Android 14, the iPhone 16 has iOS 18. Both are pretty capable operating systems and have become quite similar in recent years. Still, they feel different and have exclusive features, advantages, and quirks. But neither has any significant deal-breakers.

Android continues to be more open and customizable than iOS. However, Apple has made significant strides on the customization front, especially with iOS 18. Similarly, privacy and security are the forte of iOS, but Google has made several security enhancements to Android in recent years.

In other highlights, Google and Apple have gone big with AI in their latest flagships. While you can use many of Google's AI enhancements, which are a mixed bag right now, out of the box, the iPhone 16 users will have to wait till fall to get the "Apple Intelligence." Google's AI implementation also leaves a lot to be desired for now. Apple and Google's software update policy is also a perk. While Apple typically offers around six years of software updates, Google promises seven years of Android updates.

The one notable detail to remember about choosing between Android and iOS is that it kind of limits you to one ecosystem. For example, you can't use Apple Watch or AirTag with Android phones. Similarly, the Pixel Watch and the Find My Device-powered smart tags are limited to Android devices.

Performance and battery life

It’s A18 vs. Tensor G4

Google has packed its latest Tensor G4 chips in the Pixel 9, and it's a capable chip that shows how far the company's chip efforts have come in a relatively short time. It runs the phone smoothly, and everything feels responsive. You won't notice any lag or slowdowns. However, it's still not the best chip for gaming. But casual gamers will have no trouble with it. The Tensor G4 is accompanied by 12GB of RAM, which certainly helps the phone's overall performance. Although Google has improved at ensuring the Pixel 9 doesn't heat up dramatically, you'll still notice it getting warm occasionally.

The iPhone 16, on the other hand, is powered by Apple's A18 chip. The A-series chips have long been the kings of raw power, and the A18 is no exception. It's an exceptional chip that delivers impressive performance in every aspect of the iPhone 16. Whether it's regular usage or gaming, you won't be disappointed. The A18 is also excellent at battery efficiency and thermal management. So the iPhone 16 doesn't get hot no matter what you throw at it.

Additionally, the smartphones have Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC among connectivity options. A couple of areas where the Pixel 9 has a slight advantage include GPS and the USB-C port. It supports dual-frequency GPS for better location accuracy and faster GPS locking, and the Type-C port is rated for USB 3.2 speeds. The iPhone 16 has a single-frequency GPS and USB 2.0 Type-C port. That said, you get UWB support with the iPhone, but it's unavailable on the Pixel .

The Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 are pretty evenly stacked on the battery front. Although Apple doesn't share the exact battery specifications, the smartphones can last a full day on moderate to heavy usage without trouble. The iPhone 16 does have an advantage in wireless charging as it supports faster 25W MagSafe charging compared to Pixel 9's 15W via the Pixel Stand (2nd-Gen). You can, however, use faster 27W wired charging on the Pixel. Apple doesn't reveal the wired charging speed the iPhone 16 supports, but it's likely in the range of 20 to 25W.

Camera

It's all about computational photography

Source: Apple

Thanks to computational photography, camera performance has long been a strong suit of Apple and Google phones, and that's not changing with the iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9. Although the phones lack a telephoto shooter found in their more expensive siblings, they deliver excellent camera performance with generally great captures without much fiddling with options.

The Pixel 9 has a 50MP primary shooter and a 48MP ultrawide camera . The main camera takes impressive shots, and we were amazed at what it could achieve during our review period. It's a great point-and-shoot camera.

The iPhone 16 has a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Although the ultrawide camera has the same resolution as the iPhone 15, it packs a wider aperture to let in more light and deliver better low-light performance. The ultrawide shooter also takes macro shots. The iPhone 16 also takes great photos, though its low-light performance falls slightly behind the Pixel 9, which is also better at zoomed-in scenarios.

However, the iPhone 16 is better at video recording than the Pixel 9 and allows you to reduce the overly-processed look of photos with its new tone control options. You can choose a tone while clicking a shot or after the capture.

The selfie shooters on both phones also deliver clear and detailed shots.

Which is right for you?

The Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 are excellent smartphones. Each does some things better than the other, but choosing between the two comes mostly down to the platform you prefer. If you are platform-agnostic, you can pick the one that better matches your needs.

The Pixel 9 is an easy recommendation for folks who prefer Android. It has an excellent display with a high refresh rate, a capable processor, and impressive still imaging capabilities. It also packs a dual-frequency GPS and includes most of the marketed AI features from day one.

The iPhone 16 is a fantastic option for most folks who prefer Apple's ecosystem. It has a powerful chip, impressive video recording capabilities, UWB support, and fast 25W MagSafe charging support. It also takes excellent still photos and comes in six exciting colors. The Apple Intelligence may be missing in action now, but it'll arrive later this year.