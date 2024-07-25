Summary Pixel 9 series phones will reportedly feature improved displays, vastly surpassing previous models.

The Pixel 9 series will utilize OLED panels supplied by Samsung Display.

Google will make use of Samsung's latest M14 panels, offering HDR brightness up to 2,050 nits.

We've been hearing a lot of good things about Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series phones, so much so, that the brand decided to give us some early teasers of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold ahead of its Pixel hardware event taking place on August 13. And while it appears we'll be seeing minor refinements when it comes to the aesthetics of the phones, it looks like the next generation of devices will also get significant hardware upgrades as well.

According to Android Authority, the new Pixel 9 series phones will see a huge bump in performance when it comes to their displays. What makes this news even better is that improvements will apparently be seen across the entire lineup. So, no matter which Pixel 9 you decide to go with, you'll be seeing some significant improvements when compared to the previous models.

This could be the display to beat

Google Pixel 8 Pro

So, just how good will the new displays on the upcoming Pixel 9 series be? For starters, these displays will far exceed what we have seen on previous Pixel devices, which is already a huge win. But to take things further, these new displays could end up being some of the best that you'll be able find on a smartphone in 2024.

Not only are you going to get the traditional qualities of an OLED display like vibrant colors and deep black levels, but brightness is going to get a serious boost as well. Towards the beginning of the month, we reported that the Pixel 9 could end up using OLED panels supplied by Samsung Display. More importantly, the new OLED displays would be from the company's M14 line, providing the latest in display technology.

But what speaks volumes about this new M14 panel is that apparently Apple is also rumored to be using the same panels on its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series phones as well. When it comes to the actual values being thrown out right now, the latest report from Android Authority shows that the Pixel 9 will come with a 6.24-inch display with an HDR brightness at 1,800 nits.

This brightness is quite a bit higher when compared to the Pixel 8, which offers an HDR brightness of just 1,400 nits. When it comes to the Pixel 9 Pro, the display will reportedly measure in at 6.34 inches and will offer an HDR brightness of 2,050 nits, which is far brighter than the Pixel 8 Pro's that comes in at 1,600 nits. In addition to the above, there will also be minor changes to the resolutions from the previous models in order to accomodate the new screen sizes.

Of couse, if we're looking at peak brightness, then we'll have to wait and see, as the source has not supplied it. For reference, the Pixel 8 Pro display can crank up to 2,400 peak brightness when necessary, which is quite a drastic difference from the more reserved number of 1,600 nits that it produces when viewing HDR content. Google has been pretty good about tuning its displays in the past, so it will be interesting to see just how good these panels really are when they arrive in August.