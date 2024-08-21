Summary Get ready to transfer your old data to a new Pixel 9 phone hassle-free.

The new feature was spotted on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold during the Made by Google event.

Users will now be able to transfer data outside the initial setup process, merging old and new data seamlessly.

There's always a certain amount of excitement when it comes to buying a new phone. And while we'd love to just dive in to experience all the new features, there's always a small hiccup that comes from transferring your old data to the new device. Now, this process is relatively painless for the most part, with the option to do a direct transfer using cables or sourcing your important information from the cloud.

As stated before, for the most part, the process is relatively seamless, but if there was one complaint, it's that it doesn't provide a lot of breathing room, currently only allowing Pixel users to transfer old data to a new phone during the initial setup process. As you can probably imagine, you're in a bit of a pickle if you happen to miss that opportunity. Luckily, it appears that may not actually be the case for Pixel 9 users, with a new setting that could make the process a bit more flexible.

A more convenient way to transfer old data

The folks at Android Authority uncovered this juicy nugget during the Made by Google event that took place last week. The new feature is located in the Settings menu and will allow users to transfer their data even after the initial setup process. The setting can be located in the Back up or copy data menu, then by heading into the Copy data section. From there it will tell you what types of items can be copied and even has a disclaimer that states you won't lose any important information.

What's great about this setting is that it will automatically merge the old data that is transferred with the new data that is already on the phone. In addition, the data transfer process will even preserve any settings that have been adjusted on the new phone. While this is definitely going to be a welcome and much appreciated feature, the only disclaimer here is that Android Authority didn't actually get to test it.

Of course, since it was in the OS, there's no reason to think that it won't work or won't be arriving on retail devices. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to try it out as the Pixel 9 series will be arriving to stores starting August 22. As you can probably guess, this new method will be a game changer for some, especially those that are eager to test out their new phones as soon as they get them.