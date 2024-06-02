Summary Specifications of the Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 chipset have been detailed by a new leak.

The leak also highlights the AnTuTu Benchmark scores for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, revealing a slight performance increase over the Pixel 8 series.

This comes as Google is expected to switch from Samsung to TSMC as its chip provider for the Pixel 10 series next year.

The Google Pixel series is in for a radical shakeup this fall, with the company prepping three Pixel 9 models — Pixel 9 (Tokay), Pixel 9 Pro (Caiman), and the oddly named Pixel 9 Pro XL (Komodo). All three smartphones appeared in the flesh courtesy of an extensive leak last month, and it didn't take long for some of the Pixel 9 series' wallpapers to appear online. We're now getting some new information on the Google Tensor G4 chipset that will power the Pixel 9 trio later this fall.

News site Rozetked (in Russian) has uncovered the AnTuTu benchmark scores for all three Pixel 9 phones, giving us an early idea about its performance, particularly in comparison to the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 series. These benchmark results also reveal the configuration of the 8-core Tensor G4 chipset, which will reportedly comprise one Cortex-X4 core with a clock speed of 3.1 GHz, backed by three Cortex-A720 (2.6 GHz) and four Cortex-A520 (1.95 GHz) cores.

Meanwhile, the AnTuTu benchmark scores for each Pixel 9 model are as follows:

Google Pixel 9 - 1,071,616

Google Pixel 9 Pro - 1,148,452

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 1,176,410

Not a major upgrade over the Pixel 8's Tensor G3

While these numbers are higher than the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8's score of around 900,000, it's not a big upgrade by any means. But these are still early days for the Pixel 9 trio, and Google could make some adjustments to the Tensor G4 before the Pixel 9's launch this fall.

Although these figures are not final, they give us a brief understanding of Google's upcoming flagship phone and its chip. A recent report suggested that Google may not bring too many changes with its 2024 mobile SoC, which aligns with these leaked benchmark scores.

Additional reporting suggests that Google could make the big switch from Samsung to TSMC for the Pixel 10's Tensor G5 chip. So it's understandable why the company chose not to focus on upgrading the Tensor G4 chipset this year. But on the flip side, this could mean that some people will skip the Pixel 9 series and wait for the more powerful Pixel 10 series in 2025.