Summary Google Pixel 9 offers improved wired charging at 27W, but wireless charging speeds remain the same as previous models.

Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts impressive 37W wired charging, topping up its 5,060mAh battery faster than other models in the lineup.

Differences in charging speeds between Pixel 9 models are linked to size - larger phones have better heat dissipation for faster charging.

Despite recommending a 30W power brick to top up the phones, Google's 2021 Pixel 6 only pulled a peak power of 23W. In the following years, the Pixel lineup's charging speeds received modest improvements, with every new model charging a little faster than its predecessor. However, the peak power draw was still within 30W, with a full charge being considerably slower than the likes of the OnePlus 12. The company is finally giving wired charging speeds a considerable bump on the Google Pixel 9, but the improvement is limited to only one model.

Like the Pixel 8 before it, the Pixel 9 and the 9 Pro support fast wired charging speeds of up to 27W. Even with a more efficient and higher power draw for a longer period, the Pixel 9/Pro should take around the same time as the Pixel 8 to fully fill its slightly bigger 4,700mAh battery. So, you are looking at a 0-100% charging time of around 70–80 minutes. While not bad, this would still be considerably slower than some Android flagships.

It's a different story with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, though. Google claims it supports fast wired charging speeds of up to 37W, a significant improvement from previous Pixel phones. Note that this is the peak power draw, and the average power the phone pulls from the adapter may be lower.

37W fast charging support should allow the Pixel 9 Pro XL to top up its 5,060mAh battery in less time than the Pixel 8 Pro, which takes around 75–80 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

Wireless charging speeds remain unchanged on the Pixel 9 series

Google has not bumped the wireless charging speeds on the Pixel 9 lineup. It still tops out at 23W, but even this is only available on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The baby Pixel 9 only supports 15W wireless charging, while the Pixel 9 Pro tops out at 21W. To enjoy wireless charging speeds faster than 12W, you will have to use Google's Pixel Stand (2nd gen).

The table below highlights the charging speeds across the Pixel 9 lineup:

Model Wired Charging Wireless Charging Pixel 9 27W 15W Pixel 9 Pro 27W 21W Pixel 9 Pro XL 37W 23W

The difference in wired and wireless charging speeds between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and its smaller siblings is likely due to their size. The Pixel 9 Pro XL's bigger chassis provides more room for better heat dissipation, enabling the phone to pull more power while charging. With the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, the limited heat dissipation area also likely restricts the charging speed.