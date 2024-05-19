Summary Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series will feature unique wallpapers and a range of new colors for customization.

Accessory brands confirm design changes, while leaked wallpapers hint at repetition of familiar shades from previous generations alongside a few new ones.

Leaks suggest Pixel 9, 9 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold will come in a variety of stylish shades, but details could change before launch.

Google just finished unveiling the mid-range Pixel 8a ahead of its annual I/O event earlier this month, and we are still many moons away from the official unveiling of the next generation of flagships — the Pixel 9 series. However, the leaks and rumors have been coming in thick and fast, revealing almost everything there is to know about the upcoming phones. The latest leak gives us our first look at the device-exclusive wallpapers Google should ship with the phone, and all the colors the hardware could sport.

The Pixel 9 series’ design changes leaked in great detail recently, and we saw a few accessory brands corroborate the design changes as well, but from a personalization standpoint, the device color and applied wallpaper can be a true representation of your style, just like the accessories you choose. Google has a penchant for shipping a handful of unique wallpapers with every new device, which usually remains exclusive to that device for a while thereafter.

However, the folks over at Android Authority just got their hands on the wallpapers we should see on the upcoming Pixel 9 series, and boy, do they rival all the Google wallpapers that came before it. You can download these images in full resolution and use them on your device right away. Interestingly, there's not much variation between the wallpapers for each model, but you get a dark and light version for each image.

Wallpapers from the Pixel 9