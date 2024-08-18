Lackluster charging speeds have been a staple of Pixel phones for years. The original Pixel phone debuted with a maximum 18W charging speed (but only with specific charging hubs). Eight years later, this increased to 27W on the Pixel 8. Compared to the whopping 100W-plus charging speeds of Xiaomi and Oppo phones, this area needs more improvement than dodgy AI tricks.

Things have changed, but only for those willing to pay a premium. While the wired and wireless charging speeds of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are unchanged from their predecessors, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a maximum 37W charging speed. You'll need to shell out $1,100 to take advantage of it.

That's right, $1,100 for a charging speed that's below industry standard. These numbers are based on using Google's 45W USB-C charger plugged into a wall outlet. This new charger is designed to pair with the Pixel 9 Pro XL but is rated 8W higher than the Pixel 9 Pro XL's charging speed.

Also, the Pixel 9 phones are not Qi2-certified. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL offer wireless charging speeds of 15W, 21W, and 23W, respectively. However, you can't use Qi2 built-in magnets when attaching accessories or charging your phone. For this, you'll need a case.

How to get the best charging speeds on Pixel 9 phones

The charging speeds of the Pixel 9 phones are underwhelming. Still, there are a few ways to ensure your phone reaches the low bar set by Google every time you plug it into your charger.

First, get a charger of at least 30W (or 40W if you own the Pixel 9 Pro XL). While Google's branded charger is a decent option, at $30, it's pricey for a charger with one USB-C port. The best chargers for the Pixel 8 are equally applicable for the Pixel 9, like the Ugreen 30W Nexode, which retails at $20. You can also find Google's old 30W charger for $25.

Secondly, take note of the fast charging speeds. In 30 minutes, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL will reach 50%, 55%, and 70% respectively. This is impressive. You will wait up to two hours for the devices to reach 100%, depending on your situation. Still, you can rely on the fast charging speed. For example, if you need to top up your Pixel 9 before your commute home, plug it in 30 minutes before you leave to ensure you have at least half the battery left. Knowing these numbers ensures you won't wait needlessly.

Thirdly, if you use a wireless charger, choose the best one for your needs. All three phones only reach their maximum wireless charging speed with the 2nd gen Google Pixel Stand. Otherwise, each phone's wireless charging speed tops out at a measly 12W.

So here we are, another year, another round of underwhelming charging speeds from Google. Even though its charging speeds aren't exciting, the Pixel 9 has plenty of nifty features that make it a worthwhile upgrade.