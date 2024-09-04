Key Takeaways Google's Pixel 9 series offers Battery Share for reverse wireless charging.

Unlike older models, the Pixel 9 series does not allow simultaneous reverse wireless and wired charging.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold lacks support for reverse wireless charging entirely.

Like all flagship Android phones, Google's Pixel 9 series also supports reverse wireless charging. Dubbed Battery Share, the feature allows you to wirelessly charge other devices and Bluetooth accessories using your Pixel phone. Given how inefficient reverse wireless charging is, it's best to connect your Pixel to a wired charger before using Battery Share to top up another device. However, Google has tweaked how reverse wireless charging works on the Pixel 9 series to prevent this behavior.

On its support page, Google notes that the Pixel 9 series will automatically turn off Battery Sharing when plugged into a wired charger. This is not an issue on previous Pixels, as you can use them to reverse wireless charge other devices while connected to a charger. Google likely disables Battery Share while its new Pixel phones are on charge to help reduce heat and increase the battery's lifespan.

Older Pixel phones even include a handy option to automatically turn on Battery Share for a short period when plugged into a charger. This way, you can start reverse wireless charging without fumbling through the device settings. It is automatically disabled if the phone does not detect any device on the back after a few minutes.

There are other scenarios where Battery Share will automatically turn off, like high device temperature or placement issues, but these apply to all Pixel phones.

The Pixel 9 series delivers significantly better battery life than its predecessor. But this won't make up for Battery Share's downgraded functionality, as the phone will likely run out of juice before the end of the day if you use it to top up the battery of another device wirelessly.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold misses out on Battery Share support

Close

Given that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold costs $1,800, you'd expect it to pack all the features of its cheaper siblings. But that's not the case, with Google's second-gen foldable lacking support for reverse wireless charging — a feature that all the best Android foldables pack. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also the only device in the Pixel lineup incompatible with Google's expensive wireless charger.

It was the same story with the original Pixel Fold, too. Given the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a new design, you'd have expected Google to resolve such technical limitations. Sadly, that's not the case.