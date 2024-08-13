Summary Autofocus on the front camera of Google Pixel 9 series improves sharpness, reduces reliance on post-processing, especially for portrait mode.

The feature comes to all three models; Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't feature the upgrade, though.

Computational photography on the best Android phones has reached a point where you can just aim a phone at a scene and tap the shutter button, and more likely than not, end up with a decent shot. Google's Pixel range of phones is well-acclaimed for featuring stellar imaging capabilities, and the company just announced the new Pixel 9 series. Although the improvements are light, it's worth noting that this year's devices are the first to feature autofocus tech for the selfie camera in the lineup, except one oddity of a model that does not.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Before your jaw falls to the floor at the seeming absurdity of it all, there are clarifications to make. First off, cameras can operate without autofocus tech, using a lens stack that maintains everything in focus if it is at or beyond the minimum focusing distance of the lens stack. These are called pan-focus cameras, and background blur is usually added to such images after the fact, sometimes using depth data gathered from a secondary sensor.

Last year's Pixel 8 Pro switched to using PDAF, or Phase detection autofocus, a technology that uses the difference in contrast data of adjacent pixels to adjust focus. However, GSMArena's data suggests the vanilla Google Pixel 8 did not use this tech. However, Google's spec sheets for the brand-new Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, all mention autofocus tech incorporated into the front camera. While this might not be a surprise for the Pro duo which feature upgraded 50MP selfie cameras this year, the base model Pixel 9 packing autofocus even on the older sensor is certainly a surprise.

What is the immediate benefit to users?

With autofocus, the immediate benefit is the ability to shoot sharper photos. It also helps reduce your reliance on post-processing smarts to add background blur for portrait mode. You'll likely notice the difference when snapping photos of pets where algorithms struggle with edge detection for soft, fine fur.

Nonetheless, there's one noteworthy holdout — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is the second iteration of Google's expensive foldable masterpiece and surprisingly shares the Pixel version number with the glass sandwich phones this year. There's a remote chance Google just didn't mention it in the specifications, but it could be reliant on older lenses too. We're just hoping it's a case of the former.