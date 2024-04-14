Summary A new leak reveals how the Google Pixel 9 will handle satellite connectivity using Android 15.

The Google Pixel 9 will leverage the all-new Exynos Modem 5400 along with the upgraded Tensor G4 chipset for this purpose.

Google is also believed to be working on a 5G tablet codenamed "clementine," featuring the Tensor G4 SoC.

Google is still working on Android 15, and we've caught a decent glimpse of what's new thanks to developer previews and the first beta, which arrived some days ago. Satellite connectivity is expected to be a big part of Android 15, with features like satellite-based text messaging said to be in the works. A subsequent report revealed that Android 15's satellite connectivity implementation would also allow users to text their contacts in non-emergency situations. We're now learning about Google's plans to support satellite connectivity on a hardware level, starting with the Pixel 9 series this fall.

Kamila Wojciechowska, who has a decent track record with Pixel leaks, writes (via Android Authority) that the Google Pixel 9 will introduce the new Exynos Modem 5400, which will reportedly be "faster and more power-efficient" than the last-gen Exynos Modem 5300, which was used in both Tensor G2 and G3 chips. The new modem should also have better stability, thanks to an upgraded software stack, according to the leak.

This modem would be part of the all-new Tensor G4 chipset, which will first debut on the Pixel 9 series, with Wojciechowska saying that the Pixel Fold 2 would also use the same SoC, thus giving more credence to the notion that the next-gen Google foldable would debut alongside the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

This exclusive report also mentions an under-development 5G Pixel tablet (clementine), which will reportedly use the same Tensor G4/Exynos Modem 5400 combo. However, Wojciechowska's source couldn't provide a precise launch timeline for this Android tablet.

Satellite connectivity on the Google Pixel 9

Wojciechowska writes that in addition to the usual performance upgrades to the modem, it now supports 3GPP Release 17, officially bringing support for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN). This would make the Pixel 9 series the first to support Google's satellite connectivity implementation in Android 15. The satellite-based text-only service will be initially powered by T-Mobile, per Wojciechowska, with other networks possibly joining later.

This leak has also unearthed a new Satellite Gateway app, which will let users get in touch with emergency services using an onboard feature called "Emergency SOS." Thanks to some further digging by Wojciechowska, we know that the app will ask users a few preset questions related to the emergency situation, ranging from What best describes your situation? to What type of vehicle or vessel? designed to get a read on the situation. There's also the option to send a message to all the listed emergency contacts.

Meanwhile, each question will also have its own selection of answers to hasten the process of reaching out to emergency services. Google also understands that satellite connectivity requires specific positioning, which will be explained to the users with the help of an animation, as shown above. There's not a lot we know about the Pixel 9 at this point, but the support for satellite-based texting is likely to be among its key highlights. Early rumors also talk about a third Pixel 9 variant launching in the fall, though we're not big fans of the idea.