Summary Google's new Pixel 9 series features a dedicated RAM portion for on-device AI processing, improving performance of AI features.

All Pixel 9 models come with more RAM than before, with the base model offering 12GB and Pro models upgraded to 16GB.

While performance improvements are still being tested, the reserved RAM may lead to faster on-device AI processing, enhancing user experience.

After months of leaks and teasers, Google officially unveiled the Pixel 9 series on August 13, 2024. The new flagship smartphones from Google pack an all-new design, upgraded cameras, larger batteries, a more powerful and efficient Tensor G4 chipset, and several new AI features. However, to run these Gemini AI tasks efficiently, it seems Google has reserved some of the Pixel 9 series' RAM exclusively for on-device AI processing.

All models of Google's Pixel 9 series come with Gemini Nano for on-device AI processing. However, according to a report from Android Authority, Google has dedicated a portion of the RAM on all the Pixel 9 models specifically to running Gemini Nano with multi-modality. According to the report, Google says that this reserved RAM will allow AI features (both old and new), such as the Pixel Screenshots or the Add Me feature, to run quickly and smoothly.

Google hasn't specified the exact amount of RAM reserved

Google, however, hasn’t disclosed the exact amount of RAM reserved. But, it has clarified that a portion of RAM will be permanently allocated for AI-based tasks. Moreover, users won't be able to reclaim this RAM even if they switch back to Google Assistant from the default Gemini Assistant.

For context, all Pixel 9 models come with more RAM than before. While the entry-level Pixel 8 had only 8GB of RAM, the base Pixel 9 now ships with 12GB of RAM. On the other hand, all the Pro models, including the new Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the all-new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, have been upgraded to 16GB of RAM. This increase in RAM is understandable, given how AI focused the new smartphones are.

While we can't yet comment on the performance improvements of Google's new phones — we’re still in the process of testing our units — we can't wait to see if this reserved RAM leads to faster on-device AI processing, something that was (sort of) slow on the previous generation. If, however, you're curious to try it out yourself, now might be the perfect time, as Google is currently offering great pre-order deals on all Pixel 9 models.