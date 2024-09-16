Quick answer: Yes. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's IP68 rating offers water resistance of up to 1.5 meters of submersion for 30 minutes, making it waterproof by smartphone standards.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL makes its mark as the best big Android phone you can get, offering all the perks of its smaller Pixel 9 Pro sibling in a substantially bigger design. With its stunning display, seven years of OS updates, and hefty $1,099 price tag, it would be a shame if an accidental drop of water were to ruin the phone beyond repair. As with all modern smartphones, the good news is the Pixel 9 Pro XL can shake off a drop without issue, but just how much water can it survive?

We take our phones everywhere we go; there are rainy day treks, pool or beach days, and even accompaniment to the kitchen sink. This makes water resistance an important factor in any flagship phone, but not all have the same protection level. So, if you're wondering if the Pixel 9 Pro XL can withstand the elements, still work after an accidental drop in the pool, or provide complete waterproofing, we're here to break down if the Pixel 9 Pro XL has the IP rating you're after.

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL waterproof?

Water-resistant to a point

The Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be completely waterproof, but it comes pretty close for the most part. It has an IP68 rating for protection against water ingress, meaning it can withstand a 1.5-meter depth in fresh water for 30 minutes. It also means it's resistant to dust getting under the hood. This IP certification is the standard for many flagship phones, including the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, so you know you're getting reliable water protection with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, too.

The phone can hold its own against accidental spills, rain showers, a brief dip in a pool, and the like — no sweat. It isn't advised to push it to its limit, but there's no need to fret if it gets a little wet. The IP68 rating proves that simply drying it off with a soft cloth provides the perfect fix.

Water-resistant doesn't mean water-approved

Despite its water resistance, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has its limits. If it's submerged deeper than 1.5 meters, it could damage the phone, and the rating is only for freshwater; it's more susceptible to problems in the ocean or near other types of liquids. The device is also not made to be used in water, either. Be aware that the Pixel 9 Pro XL, along with the rest of the lineup of Pixels, doesn't cover water damage under its warranty.

It's important to know that this IP68 rating can diminish over time, whether through the usual wear and tear or damage from drops or scratches. So, while it may offer this IP rating right out of the box, it won't last forever. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be more prone to water damage the longer you have it.

What to do about water

It's best to treat the Pixel 9 Pro XL like any electronic device: keep it away from water. It can withstand getting wet as a fail-safe, but make sure to dry it off as soon as possible to prevent any water damage. Google even advises keeping the Pixel away from bodies of water, despite its water-resistant rating.

There are ways to give the Pixel 9 Pro XL the extra protection required to maintain its integrity, like a heavy-duty case. Rugged case options should keep the device from sustaining damage from spills, bumps, and tumbles.